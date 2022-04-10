Gunmen murdered a doctor in the emergency room

The doctor was treating a patient when he was shot at close range. Local media indicate that among the criminals is a minor.

A doctor was shot dead by gunmen while he was treating a patient in the emergency room of a hospital in Black Stones, Coahuila, border territory between Mexico and the United States.

The area is heavily besieged by members of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS), the Northeast Cartel (CDN) and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

According to the information revealed by the authorities, two assassins, including a minor, entered the hospital room, located the doctor George Midbuche, who was working and was shot, in front of the patient.

After committing the crime, the criminals fled amid the chaos they generated in the room.

The National College of Geriatric Medicine and the Mexican Council of Internal Medicine strongly condemned the murder of Dr. Jorge Midobuche, who was killed by his patient when he was in a medical consultation in Piedras Negras, Coahuila.https://t.co/tk6RNzu88T pic.twitter.com/5JisNptOae – Ruth Rodríguez (@Ruth_RodriguezP) April 10, 2022

According to the investigation, the adult pretended to be the father of the minor, who allegedly needed medical attention, later they entered the hospital room on the night of Saturday, April 9.

Emergency personnel tried to help Midobuche; however, he had serious injuries to his chest and face, making it impossible to save his life.

A crime with witnesses and without captures

It is worth mentioning that the attackers could not be identified by the authorities because the security cameras would have stopped working just at the exact moment in which the criminals acted.

For its part, the National College of Geriatric Medicine and the Mexican Council of Medicine strongly condemned what happened to the professional.

No arrests related to the crime of the 33-year-old doctor have been reported, meanwhile local authorities have opened an investigation to determine the identity of the attackers.

