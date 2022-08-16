Entertainment

Gunna hopes to be free soon

The rapper is hopeful of being released.

As he fell alongside Young Thug, devastated by the Rico Organized Crime Act and accusations that the YSL label was a street gang, Gunna was still able to celebrate, behind bars, the certification of his latest album, “DS4Ever”, which has just crossed the million copies sold mark and therefore been certified platinum. The album would also be the best-selling hip-hop project of the year 2022 according to the rapper. So he took to Instagram to express his joy and also left a message of hope about his upcoming release.

“I’m grateful to have the best-selling hip-hop album this year. I miss you all; I love you and I’ll be home soon – Gunna.”


Gunna launched “DS4Ever” at the beginning of 2022. This project contained featurings from Young Thug, Chlöe Bailey, Chris Brown, Drake, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Baby, Future in particular. He even achieved the feat of becoming number one on the Billboard ahead of The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM”. Despite the arrest of its author, the album continues its race towards the heights as this award proves.

For the Atlanta rapper, on the other hand, the situation is less flourishing. He is one of about 30 YSL affiliates who fell with Young Thug last May under the Rico Organized Crime Act. Gunna has already been denied bail several times but, together with his legal team, he is not despairing of a quick release as he continues to maintain his innocence.

