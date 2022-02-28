Guns in schools: violence in Mexico is reflected in classrooms

A police officer shows a weapon that was delivered to the disarmament module in the Magdalena Contreras delegation, on February 24. Gladys Serrano

The children arrive at the atrium of the church in one of the poor neighborhoods of Mexico, there they exchange their plastic guns for an educational toy. “Yes to disarmament, yes to peace”, is the name of the program. It is actually designed for adults, who also have their chance to turn in their weapons and receive financial compensation: about 4,000 pesos for a short weapon, 7,000 for long ones. Not bad if you consider that in Mexico you can buy a gun for less than that. How the father of the 12-year-old boy who shot himself in the finger last Monday at a school in the capital got hold of one of these is an irrelevant matter, not the scare that the boy’s teachers and classmates got when The shot that could have caused a misfortune rang out. That is the reason why the head of the Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, inaugurated two disarmament modules in two churches on Thursday and Friday. The measure is not new, but it is still urgent to remove from homes the thousands, perhaps millions of weapons that exist throughout the country and that children, in the most deprived areas, from time to time, wield in the schoolyard or at the exit.

Two tragedies that still shake Mexicans precede this finger-shooting accident that occurred in a center in Iztapalapa, one of the most problematic city halls in the capital. In 2017, a boy shot the teacher and her classmates in Monterrey and committed suicide, leaving serious injuries. Two years later, the tragedy moved to Torreón (Coahuila), where another 11-year-old student killed the teacher and injured several students. The shooter was also killed by his own bullets. Bringing weapons to school is not something new in Mexico, say the teachers, although it is not widespread either, and they see the school as one of the safest places to spend childhood and adolescence in a country with rates of violence that leave 100 dead a average day.

Parents and teachers also believe that giving money for weapons is fine, but that the measure alone does not cover the origin of the problem. You have to look for it, they say, in the generalized violence in which the country bleeds to death every day, where some have guns to kill and others to defend themselves and neither one nor the other is willing to get rid of them even if they are given a good handful of pesos. “They keep them for security, because when you complain to the authorities they don’t do anything, what is needed is for the police to do their job,” says María Luisa Arriaga, one of the mothers who has gone to exchange her children’s war toys for others more peaceful to the atrium of the church of the Magdalena Contreras mayor’s office. This is undoubtedly one of the keys. In Iztapalapa, the father of the boy who almost blew off his finger argued that he had the weapon to defend his dental clinic, where he had suffered an assault.

In Mexico, the possession of weapons is not legal, as in the United States, but it seems that it is, given the easy access and the enormous quantity throughout the country. As many as 7,000 have been collected for destruction in those disarmament modules since Sheinbaum came to power in late 2018, according to his own data. And that the program has been dead with the pandemic and is revived when one of these accidents triggers social concern. On Thursday, there were only two at the stall installed in the church, one short and one long. They say they had been delivered by private individuals. It was more of a children’s party with a good underlying cause. But you have to look for other causes, precisely, to get to the bottom.

Violence, if it doesn’t grow, has stagnated at alarming levels in Mexico and “school is nothing more than a reflection of its surroundings,” says Ana Cárdenas, a mother of two children aged five and eight. Despite everything, she, who has participated in the organization Open my school, where families who wanted to put an end to the closure decreed by the pandemic after too many months have come together, defends the safety of schools against the violence of some neighborhoods. “We said that it was better that they were at school during the pandemic, because more infections were avoided there than being at home, and now we maintain that they are safer spaces in this regard as well. You just have to see how cases of sexual abuse against children grew in their own homes during confinement, for example.

The pandemic, the argument of the authorities for the closure of the disarmament modules, is an issue that is once again becoming important, according to teachers and families. “The authorities have not analyzed the effect of the confinement of students in their homes, how depression, domestic aggression and aggressiveness of boys and girls have increased, and that is essential when they also have weapons within their reach,” he says. Cardenas. Felipe Ramos, a teacher at a school in Iztapalapa, also observes the socio-emotional problems that students now present, different from decades ago: “Violence between peers at school, the famous bullying, family fights or how they have been emotionally after two years of pandemic lockdown. And all this in a context where gunpowder is the order of the day. “Even neighborhood parties are celebrated by shooting into the air,” he says. Ramos has been teaching classes for 33 years, and he remembers finding a weapon in the hands of a child, but also knives, drugs. He does not believe, however, that it is something generalized, much less that children or teachers should be criminalized for it. But yes, he knows that students often carry weapons to defend themselves against neighborhood bullies or simply to show off or intimidate in their teens.

Operation “Mochila Segura” in a school in Coahuila, after a boy shot his teacher and several classmates, in January 2020. STRINGER (Reuters)

When incidents like this week’s or much more unfortunate ones occur, the debate on the safe backpack is reopened, that is, the review of the packages that the kids carry when they enter the centers. Little was done and it was abandoned after the Supreme Court and the Human Rights offices understood that such a measure invaded the privacy of the boys and did not contribute to their well-being. Criticism also focused on turning teachers into police officers and the arbitrariness of stigmatizing students, perhaps because of their appearance, due to the lack of clear rules for carrying out these searches. “Even in the United States they disagree with that, and see that there, from time to time there are terrible massacres in educational centers,” says Cárdenas. Two of his sisters live there, in the United States, and the measure that has been taken is to place a metal detection arch at the entrance, less invasive and more egalitarian and protective for the entire school community, says Cárdenas.

The metal detector arch is one of the suggestions that Professor Ramos also raises. “We do not agree with rummaging through backpacks, in addition, they learn to hide what is prohibited on their bodies, such as cell phones, for example. And also, how are we going to register one by one the bags of 500, 600, 800 students that may be on a campus only in the morning shift? In his opinion, precautions should come from the homes themselves, before leaving for school. It is a complicated issue, with many edges, I believe that everything lies in socioeconomic problems that the search of a backpack will not solve, that only violates privacy. Conviction is easy.” The backpack, in any case, lives in peace for now, nor do the authorities raise this issue.

Humberto Fernández, educational delegate of the federal government in Mexico City, does not want to insist on checking the backpack even when in some center there is consensus to do so between families and teachers. He advocates investigating in which houses there are weapons without certification, that is, that do not correspond to the job of guardians, police or military, for example. “And guarantee that minors do not have access to them, but that is something that exceeds the responsibility of the educational authorities, which we can only invoke to raise awareness,” he says. And he launches an alert message: “Most of the times when an unfortunate accident with a firearm is recorded, it happens in homes. Or they are used for a suicide.”

Alfredo still remembers the little neighbor who grabbed his father’s gun and killed himself with it. He will do about four years, also in Iztapalapa. The boy was 14 years old, had family fights and was obsessed with school grades, given that he was a bright, cheerful young man, far removed from an introverted adolescence or with signs of depression. The gun would later also end the life of his father, in a somewhat darker event, in the family sphere. “Of course it is not widespread, but it is easy for children to carry a weapon to high school, I have seen it, and I continue to see it in the streets of the neighborhood. For 800 pesos you can buy one. Parents, cousins, brothers have them. Parents sometimes don’t even know about it,” says this 28-year-old who lives in this neighborhood of informal businesses and little economy where life makes its way with more difficulty than death. “What I saw when I was in high school continues to happen and when they once checked the backpacks in the classroom, weapons, drugs, pornography came out, not only pistols, but also knives and other objects for the fight,” he recalls. He has also heard shots fired into the air to intimidate the opponent when leaving class. “Everything is too normalized,” he says.

When one morning the bullets sound in the school, everyone is on guard, “but the focus is not where it should be: the country is full of weapons, more than 6.5 million touring the national territory,” says Tania Ramírez , president of the Network for Children’s Rights in Mexico (Redim). “Last year, 789 children and adolescents died under bullets, an increase over 2020 of 2.7 points. The crisis is touching the lives of children and that cannot be solved by looking badly at the school or with discriminatory or unconstitutional measures, which is usually the way certain conservative groups react. The burden of responsibility lies with the State”, adds Ramírez. No, definitely, it’s not about searching the schoolbags.

