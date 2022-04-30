Guns N’ Roses tops a Billboard chart thanks to “Thor”

Sweet Child O’Mineone of the classics of Guns N’ Roses, tops Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart days after it was featured in the trailer for the next Marvel movie Thor: Love And Thunder.

After appearing in the trailer, the song released in 1987 obtained 4.7 million reproductions in the United States, in addition the song was downloaded 1600 times, which means an increase of 181%, from April 15 to 21, according to what it collects Billboard.

In addition to topping this list, the song by Guns N’ Roses also entered theHot Rock & Alternative songs»ranking number 9.

The new movie of Marvel, Thor: Love and Thunder, brings Thor on a different journey than what we’ve already seen in his previous appearances. In this he will seek his inner peace, although it will not be easy for him.

Thor will face different obstacles among which is the galactic assassin “Gorr: The Butcher God” interpreted by Christian baleknown to be seeking the extinction of the gods.

To confront Gorr, Thor seeks the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) Korg Y Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman), who to Thor’s surprise wields the Mjolnir.

This new film was directed by Taika Waititi, who was also the director of Thor: Ragnarök and it seems to follow the same line. The film will be available in theaters on July 8.













