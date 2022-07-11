Gunshot murder of a Lula militant overwhelms Brazilian politics

The shooting murder of a militant of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the hands of a Bolsonaro policeman overwhelmed Brazilian politics this Sunday, which attributed the crime to the climate of “intolerance” and “hate” that the country is experiencing less than three election months.

The events occurred last morning in Foz de Iguaçu, a town on the border with Argentina and Paraguay, when a prison officer, a follower of President Jair Bolsonaro, broke into Marcelo Arruda’s birthday party and opened fire on him, according to the Police.

Arruda, municipal guard and one of the leaders of the Workers’ Party (PT) in Foz do Iguaçu, commemorated his 50th birthday in the company of friends and family with a theme party about Lula and the PT, at the headquarters of the Health Sports Association Itaipu Physics.

At a certain moment, the prison officer, identified as Jose da Rocha Guaranho, approaches the premises, threatens those present with a gun in his hand and leaves.

But, a few minutes later, he returns, enters the premises and shoots Arruda, who manages to react from the ground and shoot his assailant, who falls to the ground, according to security camera images leaked by the press.

The Civil Police of the state of Paraná reported in a first statement that the prison officer had died, although, hours later, they corrected that information and said that he was admitted to a hospital “in serious condition.”

The commissioner in charge of the case, Iane Cardoso, affirmed in a press conference that witnesses declared that Da Rocha Guaranho launched proclamations in favor of Bolsonaro, leader of the Brazilian extreme right, and that everything indicates that it was a “political conflict” .

Arruda’s murder occurs 84 days before the polarized Brazilian presidential elections, for which the clear favorite is Lula, with an advantage of between 15 and 20 points over Bolsonaro, according to the latest polls.

CONDEMNATION OF THE WORLD OF POLITICS

The event was widely condemned by authorities, presidential candidates, political parties and civil society organizations.

Lula, who governed Brazil between 2003 and 2010, attributed the incident to “hate speech stimulated by an irresponsible president”, alluding to Bolsonaro, and stated that Brazil needs “democracy, dialogue, tolerance and peace”.

For his part, Bolsonaro retrieved a message he published in 2018 — the year in which he was stabbed during a campaign rally — in which he rejected “those who practice violence against opponents,” but at the same time accused the left of having ” an undeniable history of violent episodes” and to “decontextualize” his words.

The president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, asked the country’s public security authorities for “effective measures to prevent and combat political violence.”

In the last month there have been a couple of incidents at PT events with the presence of Lula. In one of them, a suspect launched two firecrackers and in another a drone threw sewer water against the PT militancy. In both cases the authors are detained.

On the other hand, the Labor presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, third in voting intentions, stated that “political hatred needs to be contained” to prevent “a tragedy of gigantic proportions” from occurring in the midst of this “absurd, senseless war and purposeless.”

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, indicated that Arruda’s death is “the materialization of the political intolerance that permeates today’s Brazil” and shows “what it is like to live in barbarism.”

“We must all, especially political leaders, fight to combat this hatred, which goes against the basic principles of family life, in society and in democracy,” he added.

Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes also spoke, stressing that “intolerance, violence and hatred are enemies of democracy and development”; and recalled that “respect for free choice must be defended by all the authorities of the three powers.”

Civil society also joined the condemnations, such as the Political Action Network for Sustainability (RAPS), which repudiated “the escalation of political violence in Brazil” and alerted democratic institutions about “the need to expand dialogue actions civic” in the country.

“Political violence can no longer be tolerated,” said this non-governmental organization made up of 750 members of 29 political parties in the country.