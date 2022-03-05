Gunshot wound to mayor of Santiago on visit to Colombia

The communicator and alderman for him Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) in Santiago de los Caballeros, Brailyn Vargaswas injured by a bullet in the jaw during his visit to Colombia, as announced on his Instagram account.

The young man is out of danger after the assault coming out of airport Medellin, so he had to undergo surgery.

“Thank you all for your concern and well wishes, I’m out of danger. We got mugged coming out of the airporta traumatic bullet pierced my jaw and now I’m being transferred to surgery to remove it,” he said.

Then he added: “If God allows it, I will be back in my work next week. In the meantime, they recommended rest, so I will not be very active in networks. I will keep you informed.”

In his same account it was previously reported that “Bray cannot speak, he is stable, he was shot in the face by some assailants in Medellín. Now he will be admitted to surgery, but he is stable, we are going to put him in prayer.”

Since 2020, Vargas has served as alderman of Santiago de los Caballeros.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/04/texto-bray-vargas-2-mensaje-ig-12245dc0.jpg Message from Bray Vargas on his social networks. (INSTAGRAM)

María Cruz, councilor of the PLD in that province, confirmed the news to Free Journal. He said that Vargas’ family traveled to that country to be with him. No other details are known.

He stated that the block of councilors of the PLD is aware of his health situation.