Gunsmith’s “Rust” lawyers argue that “Sabotage” may have been involved

Attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gornes told the program that on the day of filming, where actor Alex Baldwin accidentally shot a photographer, there was a chance between 11am and 1pm that bullets could reach without getting caught. “It could very well be that someone wanted to sabotage the group to prove they were unhappy or unhappy.”

They also say their client was nowhere near where the incident took place at the time of the fatal shot, because it wasn’t a recording or evidence, but rather a time to test camera angles.

Read more below the video: Actors: “It was clearly a poorly organized group”

Arms expert Gutierrez Reed, 24, is one of those police forces investigating in connection with the late October shooting. The women don’t have a good reputation according to previous reports. Earlier this year, for example, Reed worked as a gunfighter on Old Road, a western film starring Nicolas Cage. Hannah then fired a weapon at the surrounding cast and crew without warning twice in three days.

As a result, Nicolas Cage forcefully walked out of the group. “I declare, you blew my wonderful eardrums,” the actor exclaimed, bursting into a sigh. According to a crew member, Gutierrez-Reed also angered other crew members for not following basic gun safety rules on set.