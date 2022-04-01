Gurabo: With a mass ends the novena of Doña Rosa Gómez, in the temple where she was baptized and married

With the massive presence of personalities, Gurabo said goodbye with a Eucharist, the novena of Doña Rosa Gómez de Mejía, wife of former President Hipólito Mejía.

In the temple of Saint Bartholomew Parishnumerous bishops, active and emeritus, headed by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Santiago, Freddy Antonio BretonThey officiated the mass.

For the celebration it was necessary to set up a large tent where the attendees listened to the homily of the Bishop Emeritus of San Francisco de Macorís, Monsignor Fausto Mejía Vallejo.

The mitred highlighted the qualities that adorned Rosa Gomez de Mejia, who always maintained her humility, regardless of being the wife of President Hipólito Mejía.

He highlighted the Christian and family values ​​that the late lady always maintained and urged Mejía, her children and grandchildren, to maintain those values ​​and the tradition of constantly meeting and sharing.

Mejía Vallejo stated that Doña Rosa leaves no mourning, but joy and celebrationwith his example of service, joy, sharing and solidarity.

Hippolytus reiterates gratitude

In case the former president Hipólito Mejía reiterated his gratitude to Gurabo and the countryfor the shows of support and solidarity that they have expressed to the family at this difficult time.

He said that the family is experiencing what drunks define as a hangover and they will see how they will deal with the situation with the absence of Doña Rosa in the home.

Hipolito Mejia He said that his late wife was and is an exemplary gurabera and narrated that in the temple of San Bartolomé both were baptized, received communion and were married.

He thanked the bishops and priests for the testimonies offered by his companion during those nine days.