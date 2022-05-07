Gussy Lau after the controversy with Ángela Aguilar, reappears with a message for Pepe Aguilar

One month after the controversy that shook the Aguilar dynasty After the leak of a series of photos in which the alleged romance between Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau was revealed, the composer, who is 15 years older than the singer, reappeared on social networks.

On the occasion of the launch of the most recent record material by Pepe Aguilar“To measure”, the successful composer of the Mexican regional dedicated an emotional message to whoever was his boss and collaborator.

Gussy Lau highlighted on Instagram Stories that the single “Don’t talk to me about love” is his authorship, with which hinted that the employment relationship between him and the Aguilars was not affected for the scandal as much was commented.

Gussy Lau collaborated with Pepe Aguilar on his new album

Photo: Instagram @gussylau

“You have to listen to this album now. ‘Don’t talk to me about love’. This is one of my best songs and it was very bad for them, ”wrote the 33-year-old musician.

Until now, Pepe Aguilar has not responded to Gussy Lau’s message, unlike how he did it with others who congratulated him, such is the case of the texts he exchanged with Edén Muñoz, former leader of Caliber 50.

Pepe Aguilar premiered his new album “A la measure”.

Photo: Instagram @pepeaguilar_oficial

Ángela Aguilar would have finished with Gussy Lau

For now It is unknown if Ángela Aguilar still has a romantic relationship with Gussy Lau, Well, it is a topic that he has preferred to keep private and focus on his professional successes. However, in one of her most recent presentations in Zacatecas, the interpreter of “Wherever I am” hinted that she is no longer with the composer.

Ángela Aguilar moves away from the controversy with her professional success

Photo: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

“My album is called Mexicana enamored, all the songs are sad, it would have to be called Mexicana, sad and alone or Mexicana, left and single… something like that,” she said, generating a series of speculations.

