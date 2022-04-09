Gussy Lau breaks the silence and confirms his relationship with Ángela Aguilar: he says that Pepe Aguilar already knew about his romance

Gussy Lau spoke with Chamonic3 and confirmed his relationship with Ángela Aguilar. He said that they have been together for a short time. That their relationship started in February. That hardly and take a few weeks. He said the photos circulating are screenshots someone took of a video he recorded and shared with close friends. That the conversation in the video is even silly, that’s why he doesn’t share it. But that they sought to capture him by bringing their tongue close to her, because that is indeed what sells. Could it be that with the passing of days he ends up publishing this video? Could it be that Angela approves? Many doubts arise around the young composer.

The composer, according to People En Español He also argued about his age. He said that he is 15 years older than her, but affirms that if her partner doesn’t mind this, why should he care what other people say.

At the moment it is unknown how his relationship with Ángela Aguilar will advance, if it advances. What is known is that at the moment the singer has decided to protect herself in her family. In her video she says that the publication of these photos has damaged her love life. She is probably referencing that the leak of the photos has damaged them.

It must be stated that many also question Gussy Lau’s position, because Ángela did not refer to him directly. I mean, she never mentioned him, but when she asserts that she trusted who she shouldn’t have, many believe that she is indeed referring to him.

However, it is worth saying that public opinion seems to be mostly in favor of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter, as well as the famous. From Ana Bárbara to Poncho de Nigris, everyone is in favor of Ángela.

