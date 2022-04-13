Gussy Lau publishes video after message from José Manuel Figueroa

After Jose Manuel Figueroa give a message to Angela Aguilar and Gussy Lau about their relationship and mentioned that despite the controversy, hope they stay together the composer published a video that gave something to talk about.

Through his Instagram stories, Ángela Aguilar’s boyfriend posted a video in which play a song.

The videos gave something to talk about theme lyrics, entitled ‘On Days Like These’, where he sings, “I’ve had good days and not so good days, ever since that night you said ‘goodbye’. I’ve had afternoons where I don’t remember when you told me, ‘it’s not you, it’s me’”.

This is how it appeared in a video:

“I guess it’s lovesickness. Well they say don’t fall in love. Right now I’m vibrating low, You know how it is down here. There are days when my chest doesn’t hurt, I wake up with the right foot. Sometimes life smiles at me and I clearly see the exit, but not today”ends the fragment of the song.

However, it is unknown if it is something that Rene Umbertocomposer’s real name is feeling right now or is just celebrating the premiere of the theme who composed for the group ‘Hijos de Barrón’.

“I hope love triumphs, in the end, that’s the reality, I loved it, it made me a different couple. I already knew, I had already found out, among composers we are very gossipy. You are the only composer that I currently envy, you are a great composer, and this should help you brother to compose more cool songs, better songs, much betterI love you, I send you a hug”, were the words that José Manuel Figueroa said in a recent interview with ‘Despierta América’ that unleashed more comments on the relationship between Angela and Gussy.