Gussy Lau sends a message to Pepe Aguilar

This Friday, May 6, Pepe Aguilar is on long tablecloths with the premiere of his new ‘Tailor-made’ albuma production that contains unreleased songs in a 100% ranchero style, as the singer announced on his official Instagram account.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the time has come, my new unreleased album Entirely Ranchero is available on all music platforms, I hope you enjoy A La Medida as much as I did creating it.”wrote.

And who did not take long to listen to it from beginning to end was Gussy Lauthe composer who a few days ago was involved in a controversy with the Aguilar dynasty.

Through his stories on that social network, Gussy Lau sent a message to Pepe Aguilar, who was rumored to be his father-in-law, since Ángela Aguilar was romantically related to the composer.

“‘don’t talk to me about love‘, this is one of my best songs and it turned out really bad for them”Gussy wrote about the song he wrote for Pepe.