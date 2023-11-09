Gustav Klimt’s iconic painting comes to the Belvedere

VIENNA (EFE).—It is less famous than its golden sister, although the second version of Gustav Klimt’s portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer has the same fascinating story of Nazi looting, restitution and million-dollar sale. Recently restored, it is displayed in its original Vienna for the first time in 16 years.

“Adele Bloch-Bauer II” was completed in 1913, five years after the famous “Lady in Gold”.

Bloch-Bauer belonged to Vienna’s Jewish elite and was one of the patrons who supported Klimt and other modernist artists of the time.

In this second of his paintings, Klimt abandoned the golden splendor and chose pink, green and blue colors, which visitors to the Belvedere Museum can now see in all the splendor of 100 years ago, thanks to a delicate 200-hour restoration process. Under which he has been made.

The painting hung in this gallery until a court ruling in 2006 ordered it to be returned to Bloch-Bauer’s heirs, which meant it was among several pieces looted by the Nazi regime in Austria in 1938. The long controversy over the restoration of one ended.

That year, Bloch-Bauer’s last surviving niece recovered the painting, which was auctioned off and purchased for $88 million by famed television presenter Oprah Winfrey, who sold it eleven years later to a Chinese collector for $150 million.

The “Adele Bloch-Bauer II” was revived with its new shape in a later improvement.

“The first step was to check the layers of paint and look deeply to see all the damage. “Whatever you can’t see with your eyes isn’t always damaged,” Jahn says of the restoration process.

Microscope and X-ray

Additionally, Bloch-Bauer initially appeared to be posing while standing on an oval rug, which Klimt decided to change into a square rug, “so that everything fit a little differently,” Jahn says of that work. points out which made the patron the only woman painted by Klimt. twice.

“With the microscope we took about 123 photographs and found that each part of the painting had black dots of very oily dark powder,” says the restorer, explaining the cleaning process it went through.

In addition to the paintings, the Belvedere includes texts, photographs, sketches and X-rays in its exhibition that describe the entire process of creation and the subsequent restoration of the work.

For his part, the curator of the exhibition, Markus Fellinger, assures that after the restoration it can be assumed that “Klimt worked alone on the painting for at least a year” and further adds that the great representative of Art Nouveau first Made about 40 sketches. Applying painting. To paint it.

The painting was part of a modern art exhibition at the National Gallery in London until last summer.

With 24 paintings by Klimt, the Belvedere houses the largest collection of paintings by the Austrian artist in the world, among which his most famous painting is “The Kiss”.