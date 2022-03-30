Gustavo Adolfo Infante attacks Mauricio Martínez and he reacts

Some days ago, Mauricio Martinez filed a complaint with the Attorney General of the City of Mexico producer Antonio Berumen for sexual harassment when the actor was still working in the country before succeeding on Broadway.

His complaint has given something to talk about because after taking the courage to do it in court after Sasha Sokol’s public complaint against Luis de Llano, during his visit he spoke with Adele Michael to recount what happened with Berumen.

Recently on the program ‘Sale el Sol’ they talked about the humility of Eugenio Derbez attending to all the Mexican press after winning the Oscar for Best Film and there, Gustavo Adolfo Infante attacked Mauricio Martínez.

These were the words of Gustavo Adolfo:

“For example, the one who should learn is Mauricio Martínez because now he sees us all like that from above because they raped him. Because they vi*lated him, he does not give interviews to show programs”he pointed out in the morning of Imagen Televisión.

Gustavo continued to disapprove that the actor had decided to speak only with a media outlet, “She just goes with Adela Micha because no one sees her”he mentioned.

Apparently that was how his lawyers advised Mauricio, to which Gustavo replied, “Well, those lawyers are morons.”

Finally, the driver made it clear that he does not want to know anything about the actor and mentioned, “tomorrow that I go with Adela and that I go with the newscasts, I don’t want to know anything about discriminating”.

About these words Mauritius reacted and on his social networks he shared the video and let other people speak for him, since he did not add more words than can be read in the messages of social network users.