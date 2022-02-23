Gustavo Adolfo Infante ratifies lawsuit against Alfredo Adame: “I don’t want an apology, I want justice” | News from Mexico

MEXICO.- The media battle between Gustavo Adolfo Infante and Alfredo Adame transcended the legal field after the entertainment journalist decided denounce the actor because of the offenses he did repeatedly to his mother. Exclusively for First hand, the director discussed the details of the process.

At the interview, Adolfo Infante He said that he went in the company of his mother and his lawyer to the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City to ratify the criminal complaint against the controversial actor.









The journalist said that the reasons why he proceeded legally in the situation, along with his mother, was because Adame made statements about the older adult whom he accused of the commission of several crimes violating his public image and defaming her on several occasions in front of the press, as explained by Infante.

“It cannot be tolerated that (Alfredo Adame) has made demonstrations against the lady, an elderly lady, a woman… So, demonstrations that degrade her, that impute to her the commission of crimes, that impute that she dedicated to drug trafficking and that is dedicated to stealing and things of that type, it is definitely not worth it,” said Mr. Alfonso Beceiro, the driver’s attorney.

the driver of The minute that changed my destiny He said that he is not willing to tolerate talking about his mother, who is 85 years old and is an anonymous person in the show business. “I don’t want an apologyI want justice to be done,” said the journalist.

Adame had made several comments against Gustavo Adolfo Infante, whom he assured that he is drug addict and stalker. The statements became more serious when the actor included the mother of the journalist whom he accused of selling opiates and peyote.









In addition to this, he assured that Mrs. he drugged his clients so that the journalist had the opportunity to steal their wallets. These statements greatly annoyed the journalist who had verbally attacked Adame; However, it was until he finished his mother that he used to take legal action against Adame. “Everything has a limit in life,” said Infante.