Gustavo Adolfo Infante reveals that Belinda and Christian Nodal will reconcile

Mexico City.- Belinda and Christian Nodal made headlines due to their thunder on February 12. Since then, journalists and other people in the media have talked about it.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

Nodal was the one who revealed the news, so all kinds of rumors began to come out about their breakup, but both have also been the target of ridicule.

However, the one who has suffered the most attacks is Belinda, because she has been branded a gold digger and an opportunist, so today she sent a statement talking about it.

One of those who have criticized it the most, even indicated that it has a modus operandi, is Gustavo Adolfo Infantebut now, through his YouTube channel, he indicated that the couple will return.

Belinda is sad, she is very out of the loop and wants to return to Nodal. They have been in contact, they have been messaging each other, someone very close to the couple has just confirmed it to me. I think it’s a matter of 15 days (for them to return).”

In the same way, he indicated that he wants them to return, because “they make a very nice couple.” And he ended by saying: “The possible reconciliation of Belinda and Nodal is close, I will keep you informed.”