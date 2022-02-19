Gustavo Adolfo Infante said that Belinda would seek to return to Nodal through witchcraft

The driver assured that Nodal ended up with Belinda (Photo: screenshot/nstagram @christiannodal)

The breaking of Christian Nodal and Belinda It shook the media despite the fact that the subject was rumored on more than one occasion. Much has been speculated about the reasons for their separation, however, Gustavo Adolfo Infanteentertainment journalist, revealed that The singer seeks to resume her relationship with the interpreter.

Through his homonymous channel of Youtubethe host of the program First hand revealed that he interpreter of bottle after bottle he was the one who decided to end the engagement that he had with the also actress.

“They told me that Belinda is desperate about Nodal, that he finished her and that Belinda is going with a witch and a santero to return with Nodal. A very close person, someone who has seen that belinda is desperate going with a santera or a witch”, declared Gustavo Adolfo Infante in his broadcast on February 17 on said video platform.

According to Infante, Belinda is desperate (Photo: Instagram/@belindapop)

Likewise, the entertainment journalist disapproved of Belinda’s alleged actions Well, according to their statements, everyone who is related to the esoteric, are fakers.

“I think that you you can’t go to the dark side wanting to get something white like love. That Belinda is so desperate that she goes to a witch or a santera to recover Nodal’s love, “she mentioned.

However, after Infante’s statements, those who tuned in to his broadcast questioned the veracity of the information presented by the journalist.

“I don’t think so, Gustavo, maybe they teased you with that nonsense”, “I don’t think Belinda does those shows”, “I don’t think that such a young, beautiful and famous woman has to resort to those evils”, were some of the comments made by Infante’s followers throughout his broadcast.

Infante branded as charlatans those who are related to the steric (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube-Gustavo Adolfo Infante)

One of the supposed reasons why the interpreter of Goodbye Love ended his relationship with the Spanish was because Belinda would have requested the amount of 4 million dollars to pay its debt with the Mexican treasury, as reported by Gossip No Like.

However, what would have made the singer furious was the fact that, according to the Showthe actress’s accountants reportedly told Nodal’s staff that did not require such a millionaire amount, but only 500 thousand dollars.

The news of their separation was given by the singer through his account Instagram where he opened his heart with his fans and asked for respect for the decision they had madehowever, assured that the information that revolved around the subject “it is false”.

“To all my fans and friends of the press I want to share that we have decided to end our commitment and our relationship, each taking the best of the other. With much gratitude for having accompanied us in this time, “wrote the singer. “To the media, with much respect, we inform you that I will not speak more on the subject. Nodal,” he added.

Nodal released the video clip of his new song entitled “We are not and will not be” (Photo: screenshot / YouTube-Christian Nodal)

Days later, Belinda broke the silence and sent a message to her fans: “These days have been difficult. You more than anyone know that I am an introverted person because I try to take care of my heart, but inevitably it hurts a lot”, wrote the interpreter of toad.

On the other hand, during the first hours of February 18, Nodal released the video clip of his new song titled We are no longer nor will we be which has caused a great impact on her fans because the woman who stars in the audiovisual material He bears a strong resemblance to his ex-fiancée..

