Gustavo Adolfo Infante with everything and hat danced to the song of Shakira and Fuerza Resida

Gustavo Adolfo Infante made Shakira and Fuerza Resida a trend Photo: Image YT/Shakira

Shakira This Wednesday, September 20, the topic of discussion has become due to the video of a new song titled Ownerbeside ruled forceWhich marks his beginning in the style of corridos tumbados, where figures like exponents featherweight And Nathanael Cano.

In the audiovisual content of the song, you can see the Colombian singer “Zapatier” with the shoes, a move that is becoming relevant on social networks, where different users of digital platforms use it to make it viral and gain popularity. Starting a trend.

Journalist associated with new song gustavo adolfo infanteDespite being refused on several occasions, he finally decided to dance to the rhythm of Shakira In the middle of a live broadcast where he donned a white cap and got ready to dance to the beat of the music in front of the camera.

Driver surprised his teammates by tapping his foot to the new song titled “El Jefe.” Credit: x:deprimeramano

The “little dance” of the so-called “exclusive journalist” surprised his colleagues, who thought he would not play along and could only applaud and laugh while demonstrating the rhythm skills that the presenter of the program also possesses.

Before they could dare to take part in that awkward moment, the first to come forward and start dancing to the beat Shakira And ruled force His teammates were Addis Tunón, Lalo Carrillo and Erica González who made up the rest of the team of drivers. first hand,

Firstly gustavo adolfo infante He was surprised by the collaboration between the Colombian and Corridos Tumbados bands that have become extremely popular in recent times.

The exclusive journalist dismissed the use of headgear, saying, “The important thing here is the heels and the movement of the hips.” Everyone participated in a fun way, but the highlight was when gustavo adolfo infante He got up from his seat, very ready to tap his feet to the song. Owner,

“I’m not going to pass, because I don’t have the slightest rhythm, wait, they’re going to call my name here…” said the television host without finishing, who assured that he only did it to promote the new A music video of the corrido was released which revolves around it. However, he mentioned that the hat he was wearing looked like a cowboy rat.

Shakira premieres the video for the song “El Jefe” with Fuerza Resida – Credit YouTube Shakira

This Wednesday, September 20, the Colombian singer Shakira And a bunch of lying corridors ruled force Released the video for a collaborative song called Owner, Some fans, mainly the band’s, were dissatisfied with the new song, but others celebrated the song and its rhythm.

One of the most controversial verses was the one that says the following: “But there is still my former father-in-law who does not set foot in the grave,” so fans of the famous woman were shocked that she was practically the person she mentioned. killed him, a fact they celebrated and others mourned because it was “wishing evil to another person”.

(capture:x)

Like the song recorded with Bizarrap, he again included verses that referenced his relationship with the former professional football player. gerard piquéLike the one who mentioned Lily Melgar and the lack of compensation payment, accused the former defender club barcelona Reasons for not paying the nanny for child care.

Some more followers warned because this could be the beginning for them to become loyal followers of Corridos Tumbados and in the future they could listen to its songs featherweightNatanael Cano or the rest of the series of alternatives that are part of this musical movement.