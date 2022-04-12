Gustavo Alfaro confirms Ecuador’s qualifying games before the World Cup​​ | Soccer | Sports

The selection of Ecuador has confirmed its preparation matches for the Qatar 2022 World CupThis was announced by the coach Gustavo Alfaro, who put on the list a selection from Central America, two Africans, two Asians and one European.

The Tricolor will divide its preparation according to the FIFA dates of June, September and Novemberin the days before the World Cup, where for group A they will have to face the host Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands.

In interview with ESPN F10Alfaro commented that in the agenda of the Tri “They are practically closed with Mexico, Tunisia and Nigeria in the United States which will be in June”.

For the date of September, Ecuador will play in Europealthough without the possibility of facing teams from that continent for the Nations League dispute.

“I asked for Europeans but they are not available, so we have agreements with Japan and Saudi Arabia”, indicated the national coach.

Before the World Cup, Ecuador will have a sixth and last warm-up gameAlfaro spoke of measuring Croatiacurrent world runner-up, in Abu Dhabi, “will be the last match, is about to close”, he pointed.

With the planned schedule a “farewell game” for the Tri in the country was ruled outgiven “the difficulty of bringing players to Ecuador due to the schedules of foreign leagues,” the FEF technical secretary, Gabriel Wainer, announced in March.

From the tricolor stay in Qatar, “everything is defined”, said Wainer, for lodging sites, training places and other logistics that the national team must have for its fourth World Cup. (D)