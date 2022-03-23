Gustavo Alfaro, DT of Ecuador: ‘No one is essential’

Gustavo AlfaroDT from Ecuador, spoke about the keys to the campaign of the Tri, third in the South American qualifiers for Qatar 2022 and virtually qualified for the World Cup with two dates remaining.

“Since I took charge of the team on September 6, 2020, we have been convinced that in the National Team we are all necessary and no one is essential,” he said at a press conference on March 22, 2022.

“I always told the players that the option to go to Qatar it depended more on our coexistence in the group”, warned the Argentine coach

The coach warned the selected ones that they had to strengthen themselves as a group to face more powerful teams. “I told them that all the teams had as much or more hierarchy than us, but the group would have that plus that would make the difference. If the group responded, obtaining the quota would be more evident”.

The DT said that his leaders understood the message. ‘The sense of belonging defines this Selection’.

Alfaro pondered the youth of those he directed and that they assimilated his message. “You have to have all the players willing to sacrifice. Sometimes personal vanities come first, ”said the coach and said that for this reason his group must understand that message.

In addition, he stressed that the possibility of directing in a World, it is something sublime.

“There is no more pleasant feeling than mission accomplished… The sacrifice that was made was for the pleasure of the duty fulfilled, I would look into my mother’s eyes and tell me that the work is done, “added the coach when asked about what his mother would tell him when he saw him close to directing in a World.

Ecuador will visit Paraguay on Thursday, March 24, in East City. A point and even a defeat will qualify him for the World Cup in Qatar, the fourth in his history.

🔥 A new working day in Paraguay! 🤩 Images from this Tuesday’s morning training in Asunción. Those led by #GustavoAlfaro they only think about reaching the goal.#TogetherForTheObjective🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/iEFUyjBSnB – La Tri 🇪🇨 (@LaTri) March 22, 2022