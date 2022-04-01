Gustavo Alfaro’s reaction upon learning that Ecuador will play the opening match of the 2022 Qatar World Cup | Soccer | sports

A tense calm denotes the face of technical director Gustavo Alfaro when he learned that the Ecuadorian team will play against its counterpart from Qatar in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

At 05:00 on November 21 at the Al Bayt stadium (town of Jor) Ecuador and Qatar will face each other for the first match of the World Cup, according to the draw held this Friday in Doha.

Qatar will play its first World Cup final phase. As well as Ecuador, the hosts will face Group A against three-time World Cup finalists Netherlands and African champions Senegal.

the sign of DirecTV focused on the coach of the Tricolor, who qualified for the FIFA World Cup in fourth place in the Conmebol qualifying round.

The television shows a calm but visibly tense face of the Argentine coach who has been in charge of the Tri since September 2020 and who led his first confrontation in October of that year against Argentina in Buenos Aires for date 1 of the South American qualifier.

Gustavo Alfaro’s face when he learned that Ecuador, the team he leads, was placed in Group A and will play the opening match of the World Cup #Qatar2022. DirecTV signal. pic.twitter.com/G2X4xM6SpN – Alejandro Fierro (@alefierro_87) April 1, 2022

The Qatari national team is led by Spaniard Félix Sánchez.

The recent history of a confrontation between Qatar and Ecuador dates back to October 12, 2018. The international friendly was then played at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, and the victory was for the locals by a score of 4 to 3.

Akram Afif (minute 31), Almoez Ali (33 min and 67 min) and Hassan Al Haydos (penalty, 60 min) scored the goals for Qatar. Enner Valencia (65 min and 69 min) and José Cevallos (89 min) discounted in favor of Ecuador. (D)