Gustavo Bolívar, after Boric’s defeat

This Sunday there was a new electoral day in Chile and the majority of citizens decided at the polls not to accept the constitutional project presented by President Gabriel Boric, who accepted defeat and assured that he will work with all political forces to establish a text that one to all the people.

“I humbly accept this message and make it my own. We must listen to the voice of the people, I will meet with all the political forces. I thank the Armed Forces and the citizens who have participated today, the institutions work. Democracy comes out more robust”, affirmed the president.

Through his personal Twitter account, the senator of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Bolívar, did not overlook this fact and spoke out regarding the non-approval of this new political project in the southern nation, which experienced a strong social outbreak in 2019 .

The congressman, likewise, took advantage of the situation to recall that the Chilean people voted two years ago for the disappearance of Augusto Pinochet’s constitution. However, he pointed out that the Boric government will have to file a better text in the coming months.

“What the Chilean people did not approve of was the text of the Constitution. They will have to go back to the polls to approve a new document, because that was what the 2020 plebiscite ordered. A new project will come, but the decision to bury Pinochet’s has been made.” Bolivar specified.