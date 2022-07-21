Gustavo Bolívar criticizes Roy Barreras again – Congress – Politics

As he had told EL TIEMPO a few weeks ago, Petrista senator Gustavo Bolívar seems to have been one of the few who did not vote for his roster partner Roy Barreras to be the new president of Congress.

“THE NEW COUNTRY Roy Barreras: President of the Senate Miguel Ángel Pinto: Vice President Honorio Enríquez: 2nd Vice President I leave you a question and I am slowly retiring… Did the left win 20 seats for the first time in 200 years to end up in this?” Bolívar said , who confirmed to several media outlets in the Capitol that he would not vote for Barreras.

A few days ago, the petrista congressman told this newspaper that I didn’t think I was going to vote for the senator to be president of Congress and that he had not left the country and had put up a “very strong fight” to “get to vote for Roy Barreras for president of Congress. Roy is a friend, I talk to him. I have told him all this. It is what he represents ”.

Bolívar’s criticism of the presence of Barreras as president of the Legislative they seem to be one of the great differences that appear within the Historical Pact, the political platform that accompanied the election of Gustavo Petro to the Presidency of the Republic.

Bolívar has been one of the most faithful senators that Petro has had In recent years, and not in vain, he was chosen as number one on the list of this alliance for the Senate in the legislative elections last March.

Barreras, for his part, was appointed by Petro as head of parliamentary debate and has been at the forefront of agreements between political parties. for the formation of the new Congress and its boards of directors, within which the Historical Pact managed to have a presence in several dignities in the next four years.

So far, Petro has not spoken publicly about the questions between the two congressmen about his political project.

