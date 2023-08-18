Gustavo Cerati’s experimental puff

When Damon Albert’s voice sounds, it’s more or less normal to think of Morrissey universalBut not so much to do with Jose Jose in the first place PuffBy Gustavo Cerati: When there’s nothing else to tell us / The smoke talks, the smoke floats / And the lines in a spiral. On the other hand, I’m glad I wasn’t the only one to notice, although the song and the self-titled album’s creative license (Puff1999) to which it belongs, it has nothing to do with King of Bohemia and High Don of Mexico, but rather with classic alternative and progressive rock bands.

except desktop search, Puff This is the work that does the best job of explaining the mythology of soloist Gustavo Cerati, recognizing that there is also undeniable evidence that reveals a certain line of continuity with Soda Stereo’s experimental epilogue: dynamo (1992) and stereo dream (Nineteen ninety five).

the first thing to say is yellow love (1993), Cerati’s solo debut never had ambitions to be the cornerstone of a solo career, but was instead idealized as material that revolved around Soda Stereo, a cult band whose fractures were beginning to grow. and had become irreconcilable; Especially in the year of 1993, when Cerati embarked on a tour of Latin America after a private concert in a bakery in Ecatepec – at a XV-year party! -, to attend the pregnancy of his wife, the Chilean model and artist Cecilia Amenabar.

having said that, Puff For Cerati it was the definitive invasion of the world SampleWith which he adopted diverse influences such as Portishead, Massive Attack or Moby and above all, with which he was able to explore the unlimited possibilities of electronic music, blending rock with epic country, funk, psychedelia, Latin rhythms, trip-hop while shaking , art-pop and soul: “Until yellow love I was working without computer. But I started investigating when I bought the Macintosh, and already i dreamedor stereo There is a lot of programming that is done inside the machine. Hence the samples with pieces from The Spencer Davis Group (prohibition), Steve Miller Band (cheats), Center (Puff) and The Verve (verb flesh,

Interestingly, despite all the energy put into the idea of ​​subversion, the same album comes out BridgePart of soloist Cerati’s signature repertoire and a more direct artisan pop hymn and, perhaps, with more pretensions to posterity since its lyrical conception.

The album’s cultural impact cannot be understood without visual artist Gaby Herbstein’s landmark photography and cover design, which featured the spiral smoke caused by the already famous long smooth jockey, one of the “eccentricities” that cemented the musician’s legend. shored up.

Whether due to nostalgia or as a means of survival, we should never be short of reasons to return to Gustavo and relive one of the masterpieces of the late 20th century.

