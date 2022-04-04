Gustavo Dudamel, Bad Bunny and Juanes win Grammy in the Latin categories

Venezuelan director Gustavo Dudamel, Cuban-Canadian singer Álex Cuba, Puerto Rican Bad Bunny and Colombian Juanes won the Grammy Awards this Sunday in the Latin categories. The awards were announced during the prelude to the gala that rewards the best in the music industry.

Ález Cuba, 48, triumphed with Mendó, who took the gramophone for the best Latin pop album by defeating stars such as Camilo and Selena Gómez.

The musician, whose real name is Alexis Puentes, had already won four Latin Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010.

The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards began with its traditional prelude this Sunday at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas. During this previous event they announced the winners of most of the 86 categories, including those that reward Latin music.

Reggaeton player Bad Bunny, who recently announced his retirement, beat his peers J Balvin, Karol G, Kali Uchis and Rauw Alejandro. The artist won the Grammy for best urban music album.

Juanes added a gramophone to his career with “Origen” which won the best Latin or alternative rock album, leaving strong competitors like the Spanish C Tangana and the Argentine Nathy Peluso on the way.

The album “A mis 80’s” by the late Mexican star Vicente Fernández took the gramophone for best regional Mexican music album, and “Salswing!” by Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta won the trophy for best Latin tropical album.

None of the winners of the Latin categories were present at the event.

Venezuelan Gustavo Dudamel won the Grammy for best choral performance.

Other winners besides Gustavo Dudamel

Another winner of the prelude to the Grammys was the American jazz player Jon Batiste, who received four gramophones, including the best music video.

One of the great favorites of the night, Batiste added eleven nominations, the highest number of this edition.

The Grammy gala will kick off after pre-show, and in addition to Batiste, all eyes are also on pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo, who could become the third person to sweep a single ceremony with the night’s four main categories. .

