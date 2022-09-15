Gustavo Petro: analysis of the president’s first speech – Government – Politics

President Gustavo Petro addressed the Nation for the first time on Wednesday night through all television channels.

He did so a little over a month after his arrival at the Casa de Nariño and at a time when public discussion is centered on the gasoline hikes and the future of pensionstopics that he omitted in his speech.

(You can read: Gustavo Petro’s binding regional dialogues: what is the proposal about?)

“It is possible that his advisers have recommended him to avoid them to avoid increasing the controversy or because he genuinely decided to put the emphasis on the regions, one of his deepest concerns,” says an analyst consulted by this newspaper.

“This is a government for the people, for everyone, no matter what corner of Colombia they were born in, what their last name is or who they voted for (…). We began to tour the country, to go where the governments had never been”, she said in her six-minute speech, which was recorded in the morning, in the Palace Plaza de Armas. For this reason, the luminosity in the chosen scenario.

The President was dressed in a burgundy shirt, a baggy gray jacket, and no tie. “The clear intention to show him as just another Colombian, an ordinary person, is evident.”, says the expert.

(We suggest: The functions assigned by Gustavo Petro to Vice President Francia Márquez)

What reading can be made of Petro’s speech?

Answers vary. “We saw a different environment than what we were used to in this type of intervention by a head of state,” he says. Daniela Garzón, political scientist and researcher at the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation. “As we have already seen, Petro is not a man who likes ties and excessive sobriety, in addition to the fact that he was recorded in daylight and not in the President’s office,” she argues.

However, so much informality can cause the opposite effect, considers the political analyst Pedro Viveros. “The chroma key for a speech, like for the official photograph of a president, is unusual and less formal because the sometimes distorted image of the background makes the message lose, which is what is important in a speech,” he says.

(You can read: What does it mean that Alex Flórez and Piedad Córdoba are not attending the Congress?)

In what yes there is consensus regarding the form is the brevity of the message, which was only six minutes. “The presidential address is impeccable,” he says the professor at the Externado University of Colombia Jairo Libreros.

“President Gustavo Petro has understood the power of immediacy in the construction of short, forceful messages that allow the majority to understand the complex from simple dynamics”, assures, for his part, the expert in political communication Carlos Arias. “As the address to the masses and the editing of short messages is useful, developments in context and depth must come later,” he adds.

Already in the scenario of the content of what the President said, there are also different points of view. “The fund is the government’s fulfillment of a campaign promise to establish themes for the development plan. It is the version of the populist left of the democratic workshops of Uribism, which was right-wing populism”, says Viveros.

While Professor Libreros believes that “the political message of the binding regional dialogues, as an expression of citizen participation, strengthens deliberative democracy and will give popular legitimacy to the National Development Planwhich had become an exclusive exercise that some experts or the steamroller of governments in Congress approved without sufficient citizen debate”.

In this same line, the president of the Board of Directors of the National Federation of Departments, Héctor Olimpo Espinosawho believes that “this announcement categorically recognizes that Colombia is the sum of all its regions and, for the first time, the country is no longer thought of since race 13 with 26 in Bogotá (headquarters of the DNP) and all the information will be collected in the territory, which is where the pressing needs are.”

Binding regional dialogues: what are they?

It is the version of the populist left of the democratic workshops of Uribism, which was right-wing populism

“This is a realistic and very constructive proposal that brings together some 50 regions of the country and that, without a doubt, will allow the construction of a Authentic National Development Plan adapted to real needscontemplating the socioeconomic and geographic diversity of every corner of the country”, said the governor of the department of Sucre.

“The announcement of the regional dialogues for the construction of the PND is a substantial change with respect to how this document has been constructed in previous governments, prioritizing 50 territories, many of which have serious problems of security, poverty, access to public servicesamong other difficulties, because normally the construction of these documents is a matter for DNP technicians”, says Daniela Garzón.

For her, with this Petro wants to maintain the idea of ​​an “open door” government, but as the director of the DNP, Jorge Ivan Gonzalezfor these dialogues to work and not remain a conversation to be fulfilled, it is necessary that the actors involved understand that it is really impossible for absolutely all people to see their demands reflected in the National Development Plan and that at most a document can be expected that tries to collect a good part of them and those that are in the same direction as the government plan that Petro presented in the campaign.

But Is it feasible, with the urgencies on the table, to draw up public policies for the Government to leave by 50 points of the national geography? “I think it is important that the conversation and dialogues do not become a type of obsession to talk for talking’s sake, but that they are limited, and although citizen participation is taken into account, the Government is clear that what is expected more than announcements are solutions that allow elucidating paths to address the multiple challenges that Colombia faces”, says the political scientist.

She also leaves gravitating an issue of enormous importance. “The question remains about what Petro understands by social, economic and environmental justice.”

POLITICS

More Politics news

– The Second Marquetalia of Iván Márquez seeks to reach total peace: Government

– Colombia signed a declaration before the UN against human rights violations in Nicaragua