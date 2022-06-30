Gustavo Petro and Álvaro Uribe met and agreed on a “dialogue channel”

Benedetti: We should seek a national agreement with Uribe 3:03

(CNN Spanish) — The long-awaited meeting between the elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and former president Álvaro Uribe came to an end with messages about a “dialogue channel” open in the new period ahead, where the left will govern the country for the first time. It was a rare meeting between two of the biggest political rivals in a country seeking new deals.

“The conversation with former President Uribe was helpful and respectful. We found differences and common points,” Petro wrote on his Twitter account after the meeting, emphasizing that “there will always be a government/opposition dialogue”.

In the Press conference What he gave after the meeting -which according to local media such as El Tiempo lasted about three hours and had a part in which Petro and Uribe were alone and another accompanied by more politicians-, Uribe also emphasized the issue of respect. “In the exercise of the opposition, here I am not speaking on behalf of the party, it must be done in an argumentative and respectful manner, to take care of the channel of dialogue directly with the president,” he said, according to the account of the Democratic Center conference.

And he said: “I humbly told him: President, allow me a dialogue channel with you, I will not bother you much, it will be to talk about country issues. What we can approve we will do without calculations.”

In addition, Uribe said that they shared “all the effort that is made so that this country can overcome poverty, but not at the cost of affecting the private sector.” Security, agrarian reform and taxes were discussed at the meeting, among other central issues on the president-elect’s agenda.

“No one leaves the country”

“I invite Colombians not to leave Colombia, to continue in the country with enthusiasm, with work, with creativity and with good faith; difficulties are overcome there,” was another of Uribe’s messages to the press highlighted by the Democratic Center after the meeting.

At the conference, Uribe also referred to the Armed Forces that “have been very sacrificed,” he said, adding that he insisted that it is necessary to reform the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) to give “different treatment” to the military. “Because it is one thing for a former guerrilla to recognize that he committed a crime that was part of his reason for being. Another thing is for them to put a military man to incriminate himself to win his freedom when it is not part of his reason for being,” was his reproduced explanation. in networks for the party.

Barrage of political reactions to the expected meeting

Lawmakers and other elected officials were quick to react to the meeting on social media.

Iván Cepeda, senator from the Polo Democrático re-elected in 2022 by the Historical Pact, said that he hoped that the meeting “opens up possibilities to advance peace, political dialogue, the construction of democracy and social equity, through a great National Agreement that one to Colombia.

His peer Gustavo Bolívar, a senator from the List of Decency who was also re-elected by the leftist movement, published on Twitter a series of photos of Petro’s meetings with Uribe and with former candidate Rodolfo Hernández. “Energetic that you call me a guerrilla again, I show you these photos,” he wrote in part of his message, which ends with “Reconciliation is in fashion!”

The mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, also spoke, writing on his Twitter account: “It is not Uribe and Petro who meet… they are two Colombias separated at birth, they are the fear of the elites and the hope of the people, they are two hundred years of pain and war. #Hope”.

On the side of the Democratic Center, Senator María Fernanda Cabal said in statements to Semana that Uribe’s reaction was “an act of generosity regarding the game of democracy.” “We are sure that Uribe is not going to negotiate positions that are obviously not negotiable if we want to have a country that is built in development,” he affirmed, and harshly criticized Petro.

What role could Uribe play in the “national agreement” proposed by Petro?

The elected president has emphasized the need to reach a “national agreement” during the next period. It is, according to what Benedetti said in an interview with Conecta2, part of the “DNA” of the Petro Government that will seek to bet on the achievement of consensus.

In this framework, the elected senator gave his opinion on the place that Uribe should occupy. “A fact that the last elections have just revealed again is that we are 50/50. If we do not understand that this is 50/50, we are destined to fail. That is why we always want to seek agreement. And personally, I, Benedetti I said that this national agreement should pass through the hands of President Uribe. In the last decade, of ten important presidential elections in this country, Uribe has won eight,” he said when asked.

For the advisor, it would be necessary to “seek to agree” with the former president on issues such as agrarian reform, social and tax justice, as well as environmental issues that have been central to the leftist campaign.

The conflicting visions of Petro and Uribe

Petro, with whom the left will govern Colombia for the first time, represents one of the antagonistic political extremes of Uribe, who is located on the spectrum of the political right and whose flag is the so-called democratic security, politics – which includes, among other things , direct combat against insurgent groups—from his years as president, from 2002 to 2010 (read more here about Uribeism as a political stance).

Petro’s coming to power is seen as a vindication by those who supported the “yes” (Petro included) in the plebiscite to validate the 2016 peace accords between the government of Juan Manuel Santos and the FARC, a vote in which he won. the “no”, promoted by Uribe. The agreement ended up being modified in some points and signed a few months later. In 2022 Petro won in practically the same territories that voted yes in 2016.

With information from María O’Donnell, Ernesto Tenembaum, Sebastián Jiménez, Melissa Velásquez and Juan Elverdin.