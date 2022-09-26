Gustavo Petro and Álvaro Uribe will have a new meeting at the Casa de Nariño

This Tuesday, President Gustavo Petro will receive former President Álvaro Uribe and several members of the Democratic Center at the Casa de Nariño to listen to their objections to various initiatives that the Government will present and, above all, the tax reform that is in process.

For the members of the Democratic Center, the negative effect that the approval of this reform as it was presented may have on the economy is worrying, so they will deliver their recommendations directly to President Petro.

For this reason, the meeting was confirmed for this Tuesday and the meeting will be attended by former President Uribe along with Senators Paloma Valencia, Alirio Barrera, Miguel Uribe and Óscar Darío Pérez; to touch on other legislative matters as well.

In addition, the members of the opposition will express to President Petro their concern about the issue of health in Colombia and their positions regarding the other reforms that have been announced in recent days.

This meeting will be the second that Gustavo Petro and Álvaro Uribe will have, who created a direct channel after the results of the second presidential round, precisely, to touch on this type of issue.

On June 29, a week after Petro won the second presidential round, the two political leaders met for more than three hours in the north of Bogotá and there it was clear that there would be that direct communication channel.

“I will not bother him much and it will be to talk about these country issues. You are the president, we will bring you some ideas and we are going to feed that channel of dialogue in the following way: whatever you have, whatever we can approve without calculation, we will gladly do it”, former President Uribe said at the time.

For this reason, and given the doubts of the opposition on various issues in the country, the meeting was scheduled for this Tuesday, September 27, and President Petro accepted without any problem.

This Saturday, during the third forum of the government party that formed Uribe in 2013, he was confident that Petro will reach a point where he achieves the tranquility that Colombians long for.

According to the exmandatario’s intervention, despite the fact that some people are optimistic and others have fears and skepticism, he seems to have wide expectations, for which he showed his individual position as follows: “I, particularly, am confident that a point can be reached in which President Petro is advancing his task, building tranquility for Colombians.”

It should be noted that the package of forums that are taking place in the regions have a purely political purpose, and that is to identify the new leaders that the political party will have in the regions. However, it is also about putting on the agenda of this political organization all the national events and the actions that the current administration is carrying out, to be aware of suggesting adjustments, as Uribe highlighted in his speech.

“We are going to continue fighting, argumentatively, respectfully, for modifications in this reform or in the other, in one decision or the other”, said the president.

For now, no further details are known of the meeting that will take place in the Casa de Nariño, but it is already confirmed in the agenda of President Gustavo Petro.