Gustavo Petro and Nicolás Maduro: reactions in the US to approaches – USA – International

The rapprochements of President Gustavo Petro with the Nicolás Maduro regime began to provoke the first reactions in Washington.

(Keep reading: USA: Republicans send migrants to the north of the country, why?)

This Thursday, in the framework of a hearing on Venezuela held by the Senate International Relations Committee, the Undersecretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, brian nicholssaid that these approaches do not put at risk the bilateral relations between the United States and Colombia, founded on more than 200 years of history.

(Also: US shootings: ‘The terrifying thing was realizing they’re not monsters.’)

In statements given to the media at the end of the hearing, Nichols referred to the possibility that Maduro could be the guarantor of a peace process with the ELN. According to Nichols, the Biden administration “respects the efforts of President Petro to reach a total peace”.

He asked, however, not to forget that peace in Colombia also depends on the restoration of democracy in Venezuela and that the presence of members of the ELN in that country was something of concern for that process.

(In context: the US threatens Maduro with intensifying sanctions if he does not negotiate with the opposition)

Two senators, both of Cuban origin and declared opponents of the Maduro regime, were much harsher when speaking of rapprochement with the regime and the inclusion of Maduro as a guarantor.

“We knew, after these elections, that we had a new administration in Colombia that was going to listen a little more to what the Maduro regime says. It is unfortunate, but it is the decision of an elected president of a sovereign nation. That should not affect or have an impact of any kind on US policy regarding these groups, which are terrorists,” said the Florida senator. blond frame at the exit of the audience.

(We recommend you read: United States: Why do people in that country have less and less sex?)

Marco Rubio (c) and Rick Scott (right), Republican senators from the state of Florida, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (2-left) and Republican Congressman Mario Díaz-Balart (left).

Rubio, who in the past had expressed his discomfort at the rise to power of the leftist leader, also said that if Petro began to make decisions contrary to the interests of the United States, his country would have to take action.

Bob Menéndez, senator of the Democratic Party and who acts as chairman in this committee, cataloged as Petro’s decision to summon Maduro for possible peace talks is unfortunate.

(Also read: Venezuelans continue to cross the border into the US in hope of asylum)

“What Maduro is guaranteeing at this time is to give refuge to the ELN to carry out acts of terrorism against Colombia. I do not understand that position as something that is positive for Colombia. It is unfortunate that President Petro is giving a hug to those who violate human rights“, said Menéndez, who, despite being a Democrat, has also criticized the approaches of the Biden administration with the regime to re-establish dialogue with the opposition.

Our patience is not infinite. And Maduro is making a critical mistake if he believes these delaying tactics will serve him well.

During the hearing, both Rubio and Menéndez, precisely, criticized Biden’s contacts with the regime and they asked him for clarity on his objectives.

According to Menéndez, the only thing Maduro is looking for “is to buy time and delay,” but deep down he does not seem interested in dialogue with the opposition in the face of the restoration of democracy.

(Also: Governor of Florida sends Venezuelan and Colombian migrants to luxurious island)

And he asked Nichols to clarify whether the United States is ready to reimpose sanctions that were lifted a few months ago to facilitate such rapprochement.

“Our patience is not infinite. And Maduro is making a critical mistake if he thinks these delaying tactics will serve him. We stand ready to reimpose sanctions and take other measures if that process does not move forward,” Nichols said.

(Also read: Trump case: Government asks the judge to continue reviewing the documents)

According to the undersecretary, In case the talks do not prosper due to Maduro’s lack of will, they will use all the tools at their disposal to increase the pressure. Among them, collaborating with other countries to confiscate their accounts abroad, increasing sanctions, prosecuting members of their regime and further pushing the investigations carried out by international organizations.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On twitter @sergom68

More international news:

– Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first dislike with King Charles III

– Pope Francis warns of the disastrous domino effect that wars can have

– Spain arrests ‘one of the biggest money launderers in Europe’