Gustavo Petro defends the arrival of ‘Iván Márquez’ to his total peace – Peace Process – Politics

President Gustav Petro defended his government’s rapprochement with the FARC dissidents, groups that betrayed the agreement signed with the Colombian State, and the recent contacts with ‘Iván Márquez’, fugitive in Venezuela: “Peace will always be criticized,” he said.

“Peace will always be criticized. I have not heard, at some point in the history of Colombia, where peace is not criticized, and I think that what needs to be criticized the most is war. If we manage to get all the people in Colombia to abandon the path of arms, we will be building a great nation, ”he responded to the comments of some sectors that question sitting down with ‘Ivan Marquez’.

His statement was given in Borough Hall Queens, where the president was received by about 150 Colombians with flags, banners and harangues of support.

Prior to this tour, Petro held a meeting with the Secretary of the United Nations, António Guterres, with whom he addressed different issues, including the fight against drugs.

In his dialogue with the media, President Petro referred to the evolution of approaches for peace talks with various groups and progress is being made in the appointment of “negotiators from various organizations, some with which he had already entered into a process of the previous government (Juan Manuel Santosmost of them unpublished.

The president stressed that among the letters he has received, he was struck by the fact that “the issue of revitalizing the Amazon rainforest is already being linked to the tasks of peace. It seems to me that this is a key point that was never taken into account and that could, if analyzed in depth, be the element that could lead Colombia towards a comprehensive peace.”.

“It’s a faltering start at this moment,” Petro said about these first steps initiated by his government with the intention of negotiating with the “Gentil Duarte” dissidents and other groups derived from the former FARC.

The president thus explained the approaches that members of his government are holding with representatives of the FARC dissidents and criminal organizations.

Also, through his Twitter account, the head of state had written: “A dialogue begins.”

The High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, met with dissident members of the Farc in Caquetá. Photo: Presidency of the Republic

The message was accompanied by two photographs showing the High Commissioner for Peace, Daniel Wheel, and members of the illegal armed group.

Representatives from the UN and the Norwegian Government attended that meeting, which took place on Saturday. According to a public document, it was “an exploration and rapprochement meeting to assess the possibility of initiating dialogue within the framework of total peace.”

Likewise, it was stressed: “The two parties express the willingness and need for these dialogues to be set by a bilateral ceasefirewhose execution must be verified.

The FARC dissidents betrayed the peace agreement signed by the State and a guerrilla group that mostly decided to lay down their arms.

According to intelligence agencies, these dissidences are dedicated to drug trafficking, extortion and territorial control.

The former head of the negotiating team with the FARC, Humberto de la Calle, considers that ‘Iván Márquez’ must submit to justice. Photo: Cesar Melgarejo. TIME

In fact, Humbert of the Streethead of the government’s negotiating team in the Havana process, said that the only thing that can be done with ‘Iván Márquez’ is that he submit to justice.

“I do not agree with reopening negotiations with ‘Iván Márquez’. They had their chance. I think the path they have left is submission,” De la Calle said.

The former vice president and now senator wondered: “What can be negotiated with Mr. ‘Márquez’ that has not been negotiated in Havana? Who guarantees us that this time he will not fail to comply again and that he will break his word, as he did after the signing of the agreement?

POLITICAL DRAFTING