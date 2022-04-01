Gustavo Petro does not have covid-19 – Candidates – Elections 2022

Spokesmen for Gustavo Petro’s campaign reported that the presidential candidate is not infected with covid-19after undergoing a thorough medical check-up and added that the leader of Colombia Humana is recovering from a severe case of flu.

“The candidate Gustavo Petro was indisposed and is still resting. Tomorrow he hopes to resume his tour for the first round and begins with what has been called ‘The 4 cardinal points’. He will be tomorrow in Nazareth, Guajira. In later days: Puerto Carreño, Leticia and Tumaco,” said the spokespersons.

The presidential candidate underwent different medical tests on Thursday afternoon, according to Senator Armando Benedetti.

The congressman, who is part of Petro’s campaign, made the announcement in front of the members of the Citizen Force Movement, with whom the presidential candidate planned to meet on Thursday morning.

According to Benedetti, Petro he was unable to attend the act with the political movement “because he is indisposed and is undergoing some tests. I can’t tell you anything else.”

When asked by a journalist about whether Petro had covid-19, the congressman replied: “No. I could not tell you much, but if you tell me that he has covid, as they have said, I could tell you that he does not have covid, until this time ” .

Similarly, Petro’s participation was planned in a debate with other presidential candidates, at the Javeriana University, which was canceled in the last few hours. That discussion was attended by presidential candidates Sergio Fajardo and Ingrid Betancourt.

Last Tuesday, Petro was in a debate with the presidential candidates John Milton Rodríguez, Enrique Gómez Martínez, Luis Pérez and Ingrid Benatcourt.

