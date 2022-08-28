Gustavo Petro, first Colombian president to visit El Tarra | News

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, visited El Tarra, a municipality located in the Catatumbo region, department of Norte de Santander, on Friday, becoming the first president of that country to do so.

His visit took place after a delegation from his presidential advance party was shot at last Monday; and after which Petro indicated that he will hold a “comprehensive” Security Council on the situation of public order in said territory.

The head of state expressed his intention to listen to the regional authorities, but also to the peasant communities to learn about the social situation of the sector, described as conflictive given the presence of illegal armed groups.

With regard to which he added that he will return to said municipality with the purpose of starting a national dialogue, and requested support from institutional authorities and organizations such as mayors, governors, the Church and peasant unions to organize it.

“It’s about finding coincidences, the common vision of what Catatumbo is wanted to be,” said Petro, who also among his ideas to be evaluated with the community defended the construction of a university and a highway between Tibú-Ocaña.

The dignitary of the South American nation highlighted the interest of his Government in specifying a project to achieve the so-called total peace. In order to obtain it, he affirmed that illegal armed groups with a presence in that region have communicated to “open peace negotiations with them.”

In this regard, he proposed Catatumbo as the venue to hold talks with “those who commit violence today to definitely lay down their weapons and move on to a new era.”

The leader of the Executive also said that “I have accepted the idea of ​​holding the first assembly of coca leaf farmers in Catatumbo with one intention: to show this Government the roads, the public policies, the paths that allow us to achieve a peasant family that today is dedicated to the coca leaf and pasta can replace this with an activity that guarantees a better quality of life”.

In 2020, the United Nations Integrated Illicit Crop Monitoring System (Simci) detected some 40,084 hectares planted with coca plants in Norte de Santander, considered the largest concentration of drug crops in the country and the world. Authorities currently estimate that there are between 45,000 and 50,000 hectares with coca bushes.