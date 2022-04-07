Gustavo Petro presents Alfonso Parada as his new head of debate

Just as SEMANA had anticipated a few hours ago, Gustavo Petro introduced Alfonso Prada, who was an official of the Presidency during the administration of Juan Manuel Santos, as his new head of debate.

“This head of debate also has to do with dialogue with other social and political forces in the country, settle, propose and build national majorities that are growing, the moment of victory is approaching,” Petro said in the presentation of Alfonso Prada as his new head of debate.

The Historical Pact candidate added that “now it is a matter of resuming with more vigor the peace effort in Colombia”.

“The Pact is with Colombia, that is why multiple voices have a place here. Today, our head of debate, Alfonso Prada joins this project to transform Colombia”, concluded Petro.

For his part, Prada assured that “our testimony is useful for the country because what I am seeing is that a polarization is taking shape that shows that on May 29 two life stories, two models of society, will face each other at the polls. and with Petro we have found ourselves in absolutely definitive moments for the country”.

With this move, Petro takes with him for his campaign an important sector of pure and simple sainthood, which is divided between Fajardo and the progressive candidate.

It cannot be forgotten that during the Santos administration, Prada was director of SENA and secretary Private of the Presidency, he has also become the former president’s right-hand man and personal lawyer in some of his investigations, including Odebrecht.

The former director of SENA was also key in obtaining support for the peace agreement with the FARC, the main banner of Santos.

“What Gustavo and his team have done is proof that the country understands that one of these two models (in dispute) is the one that leads to complete peace, to the real and sincere fight against poverty and towards economic development with social justice”, said Prada.

The former director of SENA will be in charge of building bridges and ties of understanding between the Petrismo and the ideological centerthat is, the voters who do not see in Sergio Fajardo an applicant with the potential to reach the House of Nariño and who are undecided.

The strategy, as Federico Gutiérrez is carrying it out, is to attract that sector, in this case to the left, and turn it into a useful vote for Petro in the first presidential round.

The conquest of the center The differences in the center, the egos and the weakness in the campaign of Sergio Fajardo, a candidate who did not take off in the polls and who obtained just 723,000 votes in the inter-party consultation on March 13, They turned this ideological spectrum into a desired prey that Federico Gutiérrez and Gustavo Petro – the two candidates who, according to the National Consulting Center, lead the electoral preferences – want to capitalize on.

And Petro is fully involved in this task of conquering the center. In addition to Prada’s landing in the Historical Pact, sources confirmed to SEMANA that Senator-elect María José Pizarro and Congressman David Racero, both from the Historical Pact, arrived last week an hour before the plenary session in Congress and spoke with several politicians from the Green Alliance and the Liberal Party who are undecided between Fajardo’s unpopularity and the concern of a Petro government in the next four years. They talk to them about alliances, about the Historical Pact project and they even manage a direct appointment with Gustavo Petro, according to what a source told this medium who requested confidentiality of his identity. That source also reported that congressmen Mauricio Toro, of the Alianza Verde, in addition to Juan Carlos Reyes Kuri and Juan Carlos Losada, of the Liberal Party, among others, have been approached. Senator Roy Barreras has not stayed still either and last week he met César Gaviria, upset with the Historical Pact for the constant accusations by Francia Márquez, who has called him “more of the same” and has accused him of being corrupt. With such a high turnout for consultations that they surprised on March 13, Fico and Petro are trying to captivate that ideological center and make it useful in the first presidential round because it could tip the balance and guarantee a victory in the May 29 elections.