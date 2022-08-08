Gustavo Petro publishes the official photo as president of Colombia

The challenges of Petro, the first left-wing president of Colombia 1:22

(CNN Spanish) — The elected president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, published this Sunday on his Twitter account the official photo of his 2022-2026 presidency.

Petro will take office as president of Colombia this Sunday afternoon, when his term will officially begin.

On August 4, Petro symbolically posed with the presidential sash from Caño Cristales, one of the natural wonders of the country, located in the Serranía de la Macarena, a point where the Amazon, the Orinoquía and the Andes meet.

That day, the president-elect posted on his Twitter: “Preparing the official image in the Serranía de la Macarena. The immensity of biodiversity and its climates. The magic of Colombia, world power of life.”

In addition, he published a video on his social networks with images of the trip to the place, in the center of Colombia, in the company of members of the National Police, for the filming of the campaign, in which he wore the presidential sash.

Now, to the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. pic.twitter.com/60EdS6dPf0 – Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) August 4, 2022

With information from Sebastián Jiménez Valencia.