Gustavo Petro suspends arrest warrants against ELN delegates in Cuba

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, in a security council, in the south of Bolívar, this Saturday, August 20. Colombian Presidency

The Colombian government takes another step to re-establish talks with the National Liberation Army (ELN). President Gustavo Petro has announced that he has authorized the suspension of the arrest and extradition orders against the negotiators of this guerrilla who remain in Havana. “I want to announce that by decree, signed yesterday, I have authorized the restoration of the protocols, once again allowing the negotiators to reconnect with their organization, suspending arrest and extradition orders for those negotiators so that they can begin a dialogue with the ELN.” , assured the president this Saturday, at the end of a security council in the municipality of San Pablo, Bolívar.

The president’s announcement specifies one more step towards the resumption of the process with this guerrilla, suspended in 2019 under the Government of Iván Duque. Last week, the Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, and the Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, had announced from Cuba that the Petro Executive would seek legal mechanisms to move towards the reestablishment of the dialogues, which after their breakup four years ago left ELN negotiators in limbo. Duque, in addition to ignoring the established protocols in the event of a break, had ordered the capture of the guerrilla leaders, so they remained trapped on the island ever since.

The decision that President Petro has communicated this Saturday firmly establishes the return of the dialogues with this organization and allows those who are in Cuba to return to Colombia to meet with the leadership, as a fundamental step to re-install a negotiating table.

Since the announcement, last week, of the willingness of both parties to resume talks, the ELN has released 15 people, in two actions that the Government has highlighted as signs of the armed group’s interest in advancing a process that allows reaching a peace agreement. The commissioner, Danilo Rueda, assured from Havana that the State will also look for a way to demonstrate the commitment in the same direction. “The ELN will take the necessary steps to resume the talks. Both parties agree on the need to start the dialogue process to demonstrate the real will of the Colombian Government and the ELN to seek total, stable, lasting and sustainable peace,” said Rueda from Cuba.

The talks with the National Liberation Army, which were initially installed in Quito, were transferred to Havana in 2018, but a few months after Iván Duque became President, in 2019, they were suspended after a brutal attack by this guerrilla on a police school in Bogotá, which left around twenty dead and several wounded. The president at the time decided to put an end to any process with the armed organization and ordered the capture of the guerrilla leaders, who remained in Cuba as part of the process initiated with the government of Juan Manuel Santos. After several complaints from Duque, in January 2021 the Donald Trump Administration designated Cuba as a “State sponsor of terrorism”.

Petro’s arrival in power has made it possible to advance in two of the aspects that hindered resuming talks with the ELN. The first occurred during the visit of a government delegation to Havana a week ago, in which the Colombian State called for an end to the designation of Cuba as a sponsor of terrorism by the United States Government. “Colombia rejects the qualification of sponsor of terrorism with which it has been tried to disregard Cuba’s commitment to peace,” said Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva. The second has materialized this Saturday, with the suspension of the arrest warrants against the guerrilla leaders who remain on the island. Both steps were supposed to be necessary to rethink a path to peace with the last active guerrilla in Colombia.

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the informative keys of the country’s current affairs.