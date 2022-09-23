Gustavo Petro talks about total peace and how he would negotiate with drug traffickers – Government – Politics

President Gustavo Petro spoke from the United States with Snail News and Blu Radio on how he plans to advance his initiative to achieve what he has called ‘total peace’ in the country. A negotiation that would not only include illegal armed groups, but also criminal gangs and drug traffickers.

The president made a strong comment in this regard against former president Iván Duque. “The dissidences were built by Duque, with all the respect he deserves. The policy of destroying the peace process built the dissidences. The objective was to rebuild the FARC so that the discourse of war would continue to exist,” he assured.

He referred to the case of ‘Santrich’, who abandoned the peace process and returned to arms, and insisted that what happened was an “entrapment”. He even stated: “It is shown that there was a kind of trap to ask for their extradition in the United States. Made by an attorney general of the nation. A trap. The cocaine of the entrapment was bought with money from the DEA, delivered by people from the DEA and received by them. It turned out to be a trap that has been confessed today by members of the DEA in the United States justice system.”

He pointed out that the above was exposed by him while he was a congressman. “It is about putting an end to the violence. The FARC will go down in history as a guerrilla movement. We are not going to continue with a war that can be stopped.”

What would the negotiation with the drug traffickers be like?

The president explained that the Colombian conflict today is different from the one when Santos ruled. “It is more complete and powerful today, even it no longer has national actors, it has actors outside of Colombia,” he explains, assuring that there is a new reality.

Then, the head of state said that his objective is to focus the fight against drugs where the money obtained from drug trafficking is to hit them “where it is, where the cocaine becomes money in Colombian. That is fought with the best possible intelligence” .

“The owners of drug trafficking have no camouflage. They have political and economic power. If intelligence stops where cocaine turns into money, we will be more effective there and that is where I want to take the issue,” he said.

What happens then with the dissidences? Petro says that “they know that they are the armed pawns and that is the worst task at the moment. They are the ones who receive the dead, kill, take prisoners, kill each other. Their perspective is none because they keep the money others. What is convenient for them? to stop being (dissidents).”

Why was Venezuela chosen as the guarantor country for a possible negotiation?

The President referred to the proposal he made to Venezuela —and which has already been accepted by the president of that country, Nicolás Maduro— of being the guarantor country in a possible peace dialogue with the ELN.

In this regard, he said that option was raised “because they are there,” referring to the presence of that guerrilla in that country. Likewise, he added that in the peace process initiated by former President Santos, Venezuela was a guarantor country, as well as Norway and Cuba, which continue.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

Petro said that there are other countries that have also requested to be guarantors. During their state visits to Colombia, the presidents of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, publicly stated that they wanted to accompany an eventual dialogue with said guerrilla.

“Venezuela, in my opinion, was key in the Santos government for the disarmament of the FARC and can be key in the success of the process with the Eln.”

Petro spoke about the invasion of land

Regarding the problem of land invasion, he said that the State is not going to allow civilians to organize themselves to protect their lands. He explained that the law allows the owners of the land, and if they prove to be so, “order the police to remove the invaders. You don’t even have to go through the local authority. That has happened every time. In each neighborhood, In every city you see stories like that because you don’t even need the State to give the order, it’s the legitimate owner who can give the order to the police.”

