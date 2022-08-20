Gustavo Petro: the changes he proposed for the National Police – Conflict and Drug Trafficking – Justice

With a long explanation of what human security will be, the government’s new roadmap in the fight against crime and criminality, the president Gustavo Petro Urrego Yesterday, he led the transfer of command in the Police for the first time and put the reforms to the institution on the table.

The head of state, the defense minister, Ivan Velasquez, and the new members of the leadership toured for the first time together the parade ground of the ‘General Francisco de Paula Santander’ Police Cadet School, where the officers who are part of the institution are trained.

The President said that the distances between the officers and the patrolmen must be reduced and “avoid clashes and the weakness of the command”

Petro Urrego insisted on the demilitarization of the Public Force and pointed out that the changes to the Police go beyond leaving the Ministry of Defence and go to another wallet. And he said that even the changes should be discussed within the institution at all levels.

He started by pointing out that a first reform is to guarantee equality between men and women within the Police so that it becomes “a daily practice.” She acknowledged that there is progress in this field but that it must continue to ensure the role of women in the institution and create mechanisms to protect them from abuse.

Then, he pointed out that the distances between the officers and the patrolmen must be reduced and “avoid clashes and the weakness of the command”, guaranteeing that the uniformed officer who enters the base of the institution can even become a general.

This could be achieved, said Petro Urrego, ensuring that “the two worlds” unite, that of the patrolmen and non-commissioned officers, and that of the officers so that the promotion is based on merit and not because the uniformed man did not have the money to pay the officer course.

President Petro and Defense Minister Iván Veslásquez greet the new Police Director, General Henry Sanabria. Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. Time

“There doesn’t have to be a charge to move from one world to another. Studying must be totally free for all the uniformed people”, said the head of state, pointing out that with public resources the training of the uniformed could be financed. That is to say, that all the people who arrive at the Police enter as patrolmen and go up for their merits.

He added that a new reform aims to guarantee the training of the uniformed officers in specific subjects, including higher education, to deal with crime. To do this, Petro maintained, one would even have to think about going to the Sena and the Public University so that the uniformed can be trained.

“When a person retires for any reason, they are qualified to practice their profession,” Petro said, insisting that the State has to give young people who enter these institutions to defend themselves in society after passing through the Military or Police Forces. .

“A more professional police force implies some money (…) and you should look at what is the priority, what I propose is that all human spending is the priority, the human being is more important than the rifle”, he indicated.

Petro in the possession of Police Director General Henry Sanabria. Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. Time

human security

How is the risk of dying reduced? That is what human security is about. Therefore the indicators are not those of casualties, but those of life.

In his speech, Petro expanded on the new policy that the military and police forces will have to implement, which he has classified as human security and which, he maintained, was not his invention but rather a “global discussion topic.”

He said that the understanding of security “has to be transformed in the country, because the one that has been used has failed enormously, leading institutions to bankruptcy.”to ethics and human rights”. He insisted that now the indicators to measure security “are not casualties, they are lives.”

“How do you reduce the risk of dying? That is what human security is about. Therefore the indicators are not those of casualties, but those of life. The expertise of a commander or an officer or a commissar should be how he saves human existence, which undoubtedly includes the dismantling of multi-crime organizations”said the president.

He argued, for example, that the Police cannot be “chasing young consumers in the parks” or street vendors, but should concentrate on fighting crime.

If our people are not hungry there will be less crime, if we get young people to study, there will be less robbery”

The authorities, said Petro Urrego, would have to deal with what will now be called multi-crime organizations that are not only dedicated to arillegal income such as drug trafficking and illegal mining but they are also involved in extortion, kidnapping that affect the security of citizens.

He said that there are constantly arrests of people linked to these illegal networks but that those who are behind them, those who keep the large profits and the money launderers continue to go unpunished and that it is with those people that progress must be made for their prosecution.

“If our people are not hungry, there will be less crime, if we get young people to study, there will be less robbery,” he said, insisting that in the country there are behaviors that are criminalized and that other options and concepts should be opened up and “choose well who is there.” that confronting is not the poor, it is the powerful multi-crime organization”.

Finally, he said that the Policeman To confront these organizations, it would have to stop being a military body because these networks no longer have that character and therefore other strategies must be used.

“This leadership will not tolerate corruption”

General Police Director Henry Sanabria Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. Time

The new Police Director, General Henry Armando Sanabria Celyannounced the creation of the Integrated Information and Intelligence Center for Peacebuilding (CI3CP) to promote “the consolidation of citizen security and coexistence as a priority.”

The officer indicated that this group will be “a body of state articulation for the prevention of dynamics affecting the peace process (murder of social leaders, forced displacement, constraint and threats to communities, etc.)”.

The high-ranking officer set his priorities in office, which point to the consolidation of citizen security and coexistence, the protection of human rights and the improvement of service and career conditions for police officers.

General Sanabria Cely added that the institutional efforts, under the guidelines of the new government framed in human security, “will focus on the preservation of life through the fight against delinquency and organized crime, the reduction of crime rates, the fight against cybercrime, the protection of social leaders, care for the environment, proximity to communities and strengthening of police transparency, among other major objectives”.

He added that relations with the community and the strengthening of the presence of the Public Force in the streets of the country will be key in crime prevention.

“This leadership will not tolerate corruption, nor the abuse of the public investiture, nor those who exercise any type of unjustified violence, that is, it will not give in to those who violate the rights and freedoms in their essential core. Nor will we hesitate to support the legitimate action of the police, which is presumedbecause we are here to comply with the political constitution, the laws of the Republic and the institutional regulations”, concluded the high official.

