Gustavo Petro, the most notorious decisions in his first week in government – Government – Politics

In Colombia and in several places in the world, it has been a career that the mood of a president is measured in his first hundred days. At that time, his character, style and the rhythm with which he intends to govern are known. President Gustavo Petro has not been the exception. And judging by the vertiginous way in which he has approached various issues, it could be said that he is eager to carry out the reforms that he proposed in his first year in office.

Even without his full cabinet, Petro began a series of tours of the country, his government team filed several bills before Congress -among them the tax reform-, changed the military leadership, began dialogues with the ELN, appointed ambassador to Venezuela and made announcements at each stop that already generated controversy, such as his lightning visit to Cali. There he suggested that the country can market cannabis without any type of license, something that businessmen in the sector viewed with reservation.

With this rain of actions, Petro wants to “distance himself from the previous government and show that the changes he promised in the campaign are becoming a reality,” says Eugenie Richard, a doctoral candidate in Social Studies and a professor at the Externado University.

“These days, the President has shown that he knows that, for now, he is in tune with a good part of the citizens and that explains his frantic start,” adds Yann Basset, doctor in Political Science at the University of Paris and professor at the University Rosary.

Petro walked the asphalt, guarded the red carpet, sworn in several officials in a room at the Catam airport before traveling to the Pacific –a region that he said will be his priority–; From a plane she appointed Armando Benedetti ambassador in Caracas and through a video; He put the civilians at the main table of the Quibdó security council and the military behind him and confessed that the House of Nariño is “sad and very cold.”

From the Catam military airport, President Petro took the oath of five of the seven missing ministers. Álvaro Leyva, Iván Cepeda and the peace commissioner, Danilo Rueda, traveled to Cuba to advance the talks with the ELN. Photo: Twitter: @AlvaroLeyva

“All the ministers present here begin first with the poorest regions of Colombia, that is, the poorest, which is the Pacific coast. Everything starts here, ”said Petro during his visit to the Pacific.

In the midst of all this, he met with the presidents of the high courts, to whom he guaranteed the independence of the judiciary and respect for the rule of law in the country. Likewise, he said that any justice reform requires an increase in the number of judges that guarantee citizen rights.

Among the most important meetings, the most anticipated, without a doubt, was the one held last Friday with Andi businessmen, who have expressed reservations about the scope that not only the tax reform, but also the labor reform, which is already proposed overtime change.

In his speech, Petro insisted before the businessmen that the only way to generate wealth is by strengthening the productive apparatus and that an agrarian reform was essential for this. It was also clear that Colombia requires more technology, joint work between the public and private sectors, and he said no to expropriations. “That failed the world,” he said.

Not everything has been rosy in these seven days of mandate. At the close of this edition, the President had not been able to fill the void in the Science portfolio despite the call made by friends and detractors, and, on the other hand, just a few hours after the name of his Minister of Information Technologies was known Information and Communications, Mery Gutiérrez, EL TIEMPO revealed a million-dollar lawsuit that she has against the State. For this reason, on the day of the inauguration of several colleagues, her name was not included and remains on hold.

The other hot potato is the deterioration of the situation in the north of Cauca, where the seizure of land by indigenous groups continues, while farm workers ask that their rights be respected. All sectors in conflict demand that their lives be protected.

The Vice President, Francia Márquez, and the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, on a visit to the region, revealed the diagnosis: “This is the most critical point in the country with complicated conflict of the 65 that we have identified.” In other words, the clock has started ticking and there are 65 points spread out across the country where today they await solutions to their problems. That size is the challenge.

The President is aware that the success of his mandate is at stake in this first year and for this reason it is expected that the pace will be intense in these twelve months

And as was evident from the day of the inauguration, Petro’s style, surrounded by symbols, has not been absent. The order to remove the bars from the Casa de Nariño and open the Patio de Armas to the public so that people can reach the doors of the Presidency or remove the obstacles that surround Congress have been well received by citizens.

“With this gesture, the President sends the message that he wants to be closer to the people,” Mauricio Lizcano, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency (Dapre), told EL TIEMPO.

As the days go by, it is possible that the view of Colombians on the management of their new president is less emotional and they begin to be seen by the results. “The left in thought and language is always altruistic, the problem is that in practice its proposals do not work,” notes sociologist Armando Borrero.

Despite the accumulation of decisions he has made and their different implications, Petro is calm. In part because until now his critics have been cautious, and in modern times, the attitude, for example, from Washington is different towards leftist leaders. “We have a constructive relationship,” said Juan González, adviser to the president of the United States, Joe Biden, on Wednesday at the Andi assembly.

This week, Petro rejected being placed on the socialist spectrum as various international media titles. “This country will not be called socialist because it has a State and a market,” he told Andi.

“The President is aware that the success of his mandate is at stake in this first year and that is why the pace is expected to be intense in these twelve months,” concludes Professor Basset.

ARMANDO NEIRA

POLICY EDITOR

On twitter: @armandoneira