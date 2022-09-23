News

Gustavo Petro: the president talks about the health mishaps he has had – Government – Politics

Gustavo Petro at the UN General Assembly

The president stated that he is already overcoming the problems he suffered with his voice.

In the week before his trip to the United States, President Gustavo Petro He canceled his schedule twice because he had a health mishap. She was taking care that his voice was in good condition for the speech he gave at the UN.

It was known from Casa de Nariño at that time that the head of state had a picture of “acute non-obstructive bronchitis”. That conclusion was reached after he was examined by his personal physician, Dr. Jairo H. Roa Buitrago.

Regarding this, the President assured, in an interview with Snail News and Blu Radio, that what he has are “allergic coughs” that have accompanied him for decades. “Every time I catch a cold I have a cough, like now,” he said.

Then he added: “As I live from speaking, then it affects because the meetings, the conferences, the speeches… sometimes I have difficult moments. It was hard for me to speak at the United Nations. It was hard for me to stop. She came from a compulsive cough that would not have allowed me to speak at the UN “.

Finally, he clarified that it is an allergic issue and that he is already overcoming it.

