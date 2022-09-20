Gustavo Petro travels to New York for the UN General Assembly – Government – Politics

President Gustavo Petro reappeared after his health mishaps after being diagnosed with acute non-obstructive bronchitis.

In the early hours of Sunday, The president left the Catam air base for the city of New York, United States, where the 77th General Assembly of the United Nations will take place.

The head of state held in the afternoon a Bilateral meeting with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, at the organization’s headquarters. Then a meeting was planned with the Colombian community that lives in the district of Queens, New York.

He was accompanied on the trip by the Colombian ambassador to the UN, Leonor Zalabata, who received him in the US; the chief of staff, Laura Sarabia; the Ministers of the Environment, Susana Muhamad, and of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, and the Deputy Minister of Multilateral Affairs, Laura Gil, among others.

They will be joined this Monday by Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva, who is in London representing the country at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

After his arrival in New York, Petro met with Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the UN, a meeting in which they discussed deepening and expanding peace, protecting communities from violence, fighting inequality, promoting sustainable development and giving a holistic response to the drug issue. The Secretary General reiterated the willingness of the United Nations to firmly support the efforts made by Colombia in these priority areas.

Later, President Petro addressed some Colombians living in the United States.

Petro’s agenda in the United States

For Monday, September 19, it is stipulated that Petro participate in the Summit on Transformation in Education, convened by Guterres. Afterwards, she will attend the event organized by the United States Chamber of Commerce and topics such as food safety and clean energy will be reviewed there.

Tuesday will be the day of his intervention. After the opening of the General Assembly, around 9:40 am (Colombian time), the head of state will make his speech in plenary.

Your turn is the fifth. He will speak after the presidents of Brazil, the United States, Chile and Jordan.

After this, he will meet with the President of the European Commission, Charles Michel. In the afternoon, Petro will meet with Sima Bahous, director of UN Women.

His agenda will culminate that day with a participation in the meeting ‘Countdown to COP15: event of leaders of reference for a positive world for nature’.

On Wednesday, September 21, there will be a working breakfast with members of the Americas Society / Council of the Americas (ASCOA). Later, he will have bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Afterwards, he will meet the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre. In the evening, she will attend the reception offered by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on the occasion of the Assembly, at the American Museum of Natural History.

