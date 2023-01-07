Gustavo Petro travels to Venezuela to meet with Nicolás Maduro – Government – Politics

Colombian President Gustavo Petro traveled this Saturday morning to Caracas for an extraordinary summit with Nicolás Maduro. It is estimated that the meeting between the two leaders will take place at 1:00 p.m.

This meeting takes place just a week after the inauguration of the Atanasio Girardot binational bridge, also known as ‘Tienditas’, and all the border crossings were formally inaugurated in acts that symbolized the full opening of the borders between both countries.

It turned out that the chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, the foreign minister, Álvaro Leyva, the Commerce Minister, Germán Umaña, and the press officer, Germán Gómez, are traveling with the president.



The appointment with the Venezuelan president takes place prior to the meeting that he will hold this Monday with Chilean President Gabriel Boric, within the framework of a state visit that Petro will make to that country.

This Saturday’s meeting will be Petro’s second with Maduro since he took office as president last August. In the first, in November and also in Venezuela, The key issues of the dialogue were the return of Venezuela to the Andean Community, the recovery of the border and the joint agreement in the defense of the Amazon at COP27.

Maduro explained at that time that the meeting was fruitful and that they were able to address different issues of bilateral cooperation: “We are two countries that have a mark in history for brotherhood and understanding. Our common destiny is between our peoples”.

Petro also expressed that at the meeting they discussed internal problems to the most complex situations in the world: “It is unhistorical that Colombia and Venezuela separate (…) it once happened, but it should not happen again because blood ties unite us ”, he indicated.

