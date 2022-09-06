Gustavo Petro: who are the women in the new extradition package – Investigative Unit

Leidy Tatiana Montiel, aka La Monawho was wanted by an Interpol red circular, accused of forming a gang dedicated to stealing apartments and shops in Buenos Aires and the province of Mendoza, is one of the Colombians who will be extradited to Argentina in the Petro era.

(We invite you to read: Exclusive: President Petro signs the second round of extraditions)

Her name appears in a new list, revealed exclusively by EL TIEMPO along with another woman: Belcy Gómez Murcia, also known by the alias of James Rodríguez. She was captured in Cali and, according to Antinarcotics, she was in charge of financing the production of cocaine and its subsequent shipment to Ecuador and the United States.

The Court of the Southern District of New York keeps sealed the ‘indictment’ involving Álvaro Córdoba.

TIME established that the request for the extradition of Álvaro Córdobabrother of Senator Piedad Córdoba, is still under study.

In the new extradition package there is Mauricio Rene Garcia Quimbayo, one of the main articulators of the gang that sent cocaine on charter flights. He would be in charge of acquiring cocaine shipments at different points on the Caribbean coast.

(On the subject: This is the sealed indictment against Piedad Córdoba’s brother in the US)

The Colombian was requested by a District Court of the South of New York, which requires them for charges related to drug trafficking.

Jey James Roldán, extraditable.

As for Colombian Johan Sebastian Montoya ArangoEL TIEMPO established that he is required to stand trial before the United States District Court for the District of Georgia (Atlanta), for two charges related to drug trafficking and conspiracy to commit a crime.

A police patrol car captured for drug trafficking also appears on the list.

This is Jey James Roldán Cárdenas, alias Miller.

The patrolman of the Atlantic Police, 33 years old, He was captured in February 2022 for the crime of drug trafficking under a court order for extradition purposes.

Gorea Georgian fell at El Dorado airport.

the romanian scammer

Another of the approved extraditions was that of the so-called Romanian fraudster Gerogian Gorea.

When he arrived in Colombia to visit his girlfriend, he was notified of an arrest warrant for the crimes of conspiracy to commit access device fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

u.investigativa@eltiempo.com

@UinvestigativaET

Follow us now on Facebook