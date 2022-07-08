Gustavo Petro will meet with César Gaviria in Italy – Government – Politics

Gustavo Petrowho was elected with more than 11 million votes as President of the Republic, is in Europe on vacation with his family, after having developed a busy political and campaign agenda for more than seven months in a row.

As EL TIEMPO had anticipated, in its “Secret” section, among the political corridors there was talk of the possibility that Petro would meet the natural leader of the Liberal party and former president César Gaviria.

In fact, in information given to this newspaper, it was confirmed that both political leaders will meet tomorrow, Saturday, July 9, at 1 pm in the rest house where the president-elect is.

It transpired that Petro invited the former Liberal president to review the agenda of Congress and the government coalition. And although various media outlets stated that Petro and Gaviria would have met this Friday, sources from the Liberal Party told this newspaper that the meeting will take place tomorrow.

Other versions

Moreover, radio versions indicate that the meeting took place this Friday in Florence (Italy), where both take a break from political activities. As reported the W, both leaders would have discussed the future of the country after the presidential elections in which the left triumphed at the head of Petro.

the radio medium BluRadiofor his part, went further and indicated that in the appointment Petro and Gaviria analyzed the situation of the country in its different political and social spectrums.

It should be mentioned that in the midst of the campaign for the Presidency of Colombia, the president of the Liberals discussed some ‘red lines’ in the proposals of the president-elect and, finally, an agreement was not reached from the presidency of the Liberal Party.

According to this medium, the president-elect and the head of the Liberal Party would have met to talk about the support of that community for the new government’s legislative agenda.

The station said that in the middle of his vacation in Europe, Petro meets this Friday with Gaviria in an appointment that was pending after Petro’s victory in the second presidential round and takes place in Florence, Italy.

Gaviria was in Geneva, Switzerland, at the Congress of the Socialist International, to which he was invited to give a lecture and, taking advantage of the proximity, since they were about 48 minutes away by plane, he traveled to Italy to keep the appointment.

What is known is that in that meeting they discussed the support that liberalism would give to the legislative agenda of the government of the Historical Pactwho will come to power on August 7 and who, despite the fact that Gaviria did not support the campaign, has shown his willingness to have representation and accompany the reforms that Petro brings to Congress.

The liberals are the majority bench in the Chamber and one of the largest in the Senate, with which they will have the Presidency of both corporations in one of the four years of the next four years.

During the campaign, the institutional support of the Liberal Party was, at first, for Federico Gutiérrez and later for Rodolfo Hernández; However, taking into account that Petro seeks to secure majorities, they built bridges of communication after the second round and today the Liberals could end up on the government bench.

Important leaders of that community accompanied the then candidate of the Historical Pact during the campaign, including Luis Fernando Velasco, Juan Carlos Losada and Andrés Calle.

POLITICAL DRAFTING