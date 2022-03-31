Gustavo Petro would be tested for suspected covid – Candidates – 2022 Elections

The presidential candidate of the Historical Pact, Gustavo Petrois undergoing various medical tests, according to Senator Armando Benedettithis Thursday.

The congressman, who is part of Petro’s campaign, made the announcement in front of members of the Citizen Force Movementwith whom the presidential candidate was scheduled to meet this morning.

According to Benedetti, Petro He has not been able to attend the act with the political movement “because he is indisposed and is undergoing some tests. I can’t tell you anything more.”

When asked by a journalist about whether Petro had covid-19, the congressman replied: “No. I could not tell you much, but if you tell me that he has covid, as they have said, I could tell you that he does not have covid, until this time ” .

According to the historic pact campaignAmong the tests that the presidential candidate is undergoing is that of covid-19 due to some symptoms that he would have presented.

Similarly, Petro’s participation was planned in a debate with other presidential candidates, at the Javeriana University, which was canceled in the last few hours. That discussion was attended by presidential candidates Sergio Fajardo and Ingrid Betancourt.

Last Tuesday, Petro was in a debate with the presidential candidates John Milton Rodríguez, Enrique Gómez Martínez, Luis Pérez and Ingrid Benatcourt.

