Gustavo Sánchez calls Senator Antonio Taveras a “populist and demagogue”

The spokesman for the block of deputies of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), Gustavo Sánchez, described “populist and demagogue” to the senator from the province of Santo Domingo, Antonio Taveras, for the political handling he has given to the discussion in congress on the Domain Extinction Law.

Sánchez indicated that in a malicious manner, the ruling party senator has attempted to present to public opinion the idea that the PLD opposes the approval of this legislation, something that is completely false.

“The PLD is the father of that law, and proof of this is that in the 2010 constitution, we gave constitutional category to the figure of the domain extinction trial, as established in numeral 6 of article 51 of the Magna Carta”, said Gustavo Sánchez.

The congressman stated that Senator Taveras does a disservice to the legislative discussion in seeking to achieve consensus on this law, when he says that it is for recover what was stolen.

He also stressed that apparently the senator forgets that the rule seeks the confiscation of illicit assets resulting from drug trafficking, money laundering or financing of terrorism, delinquency or organized crime, smuggling and human trafficking, unjustified enrichment, fraudulent bankruptcy, tax or customs fraud and arms trafficking.

“As can be seen, the extinction of domain has an effect on a wide range of illicit acts that do many harm to society, but this senator irresponsibly and with very bad intentions, intends to make this law a speech that is far from of reality, in terms of position of the LDP regarding it,” said the also member of the Political Committee of the PLD.

Gustavo Sánchez announced that the bench of deputies of the PLD will vote favorably for the initiative, once it reaches the Chamber of Deputies.

In that sense, on the discussions of whether the law is contrary to the constitution due to the figure of retrospectiveness, he said that it is a matter for the Constitutional Court, according to the interpretation and academic theories given by specialists in the matter.