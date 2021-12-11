Gut-Behrami confirms 7, Goggia takes 13 and at the opening …

The startlist of the Sunday appointment in Engadine (start at 10.30): Mowinckel and Shiffrin, now fourth and third, with the first two bibs, Brignone chooses the 9th and Bassino again the 11th.

Second consecutive challenge in Sankt Moritz in a spectacular and very tough super-g like the one on Corviglia, in probably better weather conditions than today, for the third consecutive specialty race also considering Lake Louise.

Let’s get comfortable because on Sunday, starting at 10.30 (live on Eurosport 1 and Rai Sport), there will be a show on the Canadian design track and from the very first issues. Ragnhild Mowinckel, 10th in the WCSL considering the absences, was forced to opt for the n ° 1 and will try to repeat the great 4th place today, but she will need a great test as well as Mikaela Shiffrin, who caught the 2nd and is likely to refer to all rivals.

On the other hand, Francesca Marsaglia is “finally” out of the top 10 (it is time to change this regulation, it has been said for some time now) and goes from 1 of the first two super-gs to 20 caught in the draw of even numbers, fifth blue at the start after Federica Brignone, who chose second and opted for 9, Marta Bassino who confirmed 11, Sofia Goggia who went on 13 (today she was 17) and will show off her red bib with the goal of the fifth podium in as many seasonal speed races, while Elena Curtoni is “satisfied” with the n ° 17 and will try to improve the 6th of race-1.

The big favorite can only be Lara Gut-Behrami, again on “her” number 7: to precede the Ticino Tippler with 3 and a great desire for redemption, Scheyer and then the compatriots Suter and Gisin, far from at ease on this track. Attention to Raedler, fifth in the first super-g and who has caught an excellent n ° 8 between the Ticino and Brignone, but also to Holdener with 14.

The other blue in the race: Nicol Delago will start for twenty-first and aims to return to the points like Roberta Melesi, who will have 37, while aiming to confirm today’s good race Karoline Pichler (41), and finally Nadia Delago with 45 he will try to do well even in this discipline where he still suffers.

SUPER-G FEMALE – SANKT MORITZ

Startlist: 1 Mowinckel, 2 Shiffrin, 3 Tippler, 4 Scheyer, 5 C. Suter, 6 Gisin, 7 Gut-Behrami, 8 Raedler, 9 Brignone, 10 Johnson, 11 Bassino, 12 Worley, 13 Goggia, 14 Holdener, 15 Schmidhofer, 16 Puchner, 17 Curtoni, 18 Nufer, 19 Gagnon, 20 Marsaglia, 21 Nicol Delago, 37 Melesi, 41 Pichler, 45 Nadia Delago.