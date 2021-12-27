Gut-Behrami will not be there, Brignone draws on 2, Bassino on 5

Without Mikaela Shiffrin (Covid, like Gasienica-Daniel) and the Ticino woman, who did not receive the green light, the fourth specialty of the season is staged on Tuesday. Worley will open the race, Goggia with bib n ° 8: only seven blue at the gate, Ghisalberti will not be there due to contact with a positive person.

A particular giant, both because it is held every two years, with the classic alternation with Semmering, and because Covid is really affecting this Women’s World Cup.

It’s still time for a giant, after the two tests in Courchevel, this time in Lienz: Tuesday morning (the 1st heat at 10.00, the second at 13.00, both live on TV on Eurosport 1 and Rai Sport) will still be a challenge between wide doors, with a couple of important returns such as those of Katharina Liensberger and Alice Robinson, but also very heavy absences in a competition that will be staged behind closed doors.

Last-minute news, the decisive negative buffer has not arrived for the presence of Lara Gut-Behrami, who will therefore miss the fifth consecutive race and will not be able to take advantage of the mandatory forfeit of Mikaela Shiffrin, the last giant winner on the “Schlossberg” in 2019 and leader of the general, who this morning had announced her positivity at Covid as Maryna Gasienica-Daniel (there will not even be the other Polish Luczak).

To inaugurate the first heat, traced by Daniele Simoncelli (the second will have a Slovenian hand), will be Tessa Worley with the bib number 1 before Federica Brignone, who won here in 2017 and has to redeem the two difficult Courchevel races. Petra Vlhova (3) and Michelle Gisin (4) will be among the most dangerous rivals of the blue, with Marta Bassino n ° 5 at the start and with a lot of confidence after the podium in Courchevel and second in Lienz in the last edition ahead of Katharina Liensberger, who will return starting with the 9. Among them, the last giant winner Sara Hector (6), never too comfortable on the Austrian track, Alice Robinson with the 7 and Sofia Goggia, who can recover points from Shiffrin, who has drawn the number 8.

Open prediction with Hrovat (10) and Brunner (11) who can do very well in this technical context, while out of the first two sub-groups we find Holdener and Curtoni, at the gate with the No. 17 and fourth of the seven blue in the race. Ilaria Ghisalberti’s resignation arrived (then the communication from the FISI arrived, with the Bergamo woman negative for the PCR test but in contact with a person who tested positive for Covid), so we then find Karoline Pichler with the bib 41, Roberta Melesi with the 44 and Vivien Insam with 52.

FEMALE GIANT – LIENZ

Startlist 1st heat: 1 Worley, 2 Brignone, 3 Vlhova, 4 Gisin, 5 Bassino, 6 Hector, 7 Robinson, 8 Goggia, 9 Liensberger, 10 Hrovat, 11 Brunner, 12 Mowinckel, 13 O’Brien, 14 Holtmann, 15 Siebenhofer, 17 Curtoni, 41 Pichler, 44 Melesi, 52 Insam.