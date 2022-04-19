Gut, heaviness and swelling make you uncomfortable? Here is the perfect diet to regain health and lightness

There are times when our gastrointestinal system is put to the test as in the case of holidays or when during the change of season. Those who are particularly sensitive suffer from it: here is the remedy to immediately feel lighter and feel better.

When you eat more than usual, sometimes even for a single day, the intestine immediately suffers and begins to manifest its discomfort. It reacts by slowing down its work even more and this therefore involves the fermentation of food, the accumulation of gas and therefore abdominal bloating, cramps and constipation.

Even the usual lifestyle itself affects the proper functioning of our body. In fact, not only an unbalanced diet, but also a sedentary lifestyle or the abuse of carbonated drinks or certain foods can lead to the onset of a problem that can also become chronic.

Here’s how to fix the bloating problem in a few steps, just eat this and you’ll be better off right away

The well-being of the organism starts first from what we eat and therefore everything that enters has natural consequences on the functioning of the intestine. we will be able to stimulate the body to burn calories and eliminate the swelling that bothers us so much and creates poor digestion. Better results can be achieved by combining constant physical activity and drinking lots of water, but if you eat these foods you will be able to obtain amazing results in a very short time.

What Really Helps the Gut? Obviously foods that contain a lot of fiber, but even these must be dosed in order not to get a opposite effect. In fact, eating an excessive amount of fiber on the one hand unblocks the intestine in case of constipation, also reducing swelling. On the other hand, the body then gets used to their consumption, risking to nullify the positive effects.

The foods with the highest fiber content are fruits and vegetables, followed by legumes and whole grains and flours. When buying pasta or brown rice, however, pay attention to the labels. In fact, the wording “wholemeal” often hides foods that have undergone refining processes they make you lose completely all the qualities of the original product. Among the fruits the richest in fiber are plums, pears, strawberries, blackberries, oranges and raspberries. We also do not neglect dried fruit, even if limited in quantity given its caloric intake: almonds, walnuts, pistachios are a panacea. All legumes are allowed, but if you suffer from swelling prefer lentils. The same goes for cereals: oat flakes, puffed rice or barley and spelled for delicious salads are ideal for breakfast or as a snack. Among the vegetables choose spinach, artichokes, Brussels sprouts and broccoli, salad of various kinds and corn.

The condiment par excellence, this is how it helps constipation

By including these foods in your daily diet from breakfast to dinner and reducing the consumption of sugars and fats, you will be able to lose weight and to rebalance the intestine. The only condiment allowed is extra virgin olive oil: a tablespoon a day, preferably raw, which is especially good for those suffering from constipation because it lubricates the intestinal tract favoring the expulsion of faeces. Never skip breakfast and snacks: choose semi-skimmed milk or low-fat yogurt to which you can add fruit and cereals.

By combining even a little movement you will have reached the maximum: a walk in the open air at least twenty minutes will suffice and you will help your mood and body.

Also take advice from your doctor about the intake of lactic ferments that can help a lot. Depending on the discomfort you suffer, there are specific compositions to rebalance the bacterial flora, especially in the period of seasonal changes they can also be decisive.

Warnings and advice to always keep in mind

Before proceeding, a necessary premise must be made. Generally it is not good to vary your diet without having previously consulted a specialist or at least your doctor. This is true both if you want to lose weight and if you want to bring benefits to your body by changing your nutritional habits. Especially applies to those who suffer from particular pathologies or pregnant women. This diet is not recommended for those suffering from disorders, chronic diseases or inflammations affecting the gastrointestinal tract: in any case, before starting a diet as anticipated, it is always a good idea to consult a doctor.

Do not make any changes to your usual diet, unless agreed with your doctor: always evaluate the relationship between risks and benefits before starting a diet! In some cases you could also run into serious health risks, so it’s okay to want to lose weight and feel better, but do so with all the required precautions.

