gut microbiota-based drug

Microbiomik team.

a Basque biopharmaceutical startup, has launched itsin more than 20 Spanish hospitals, with the aim of becoming the first company in the world to market in the EU the first biological medicine based onin the indication of recurrence Clostridioides difficile.

The Biscayan biopharmaceutical company is in the final phase of clinical development of MBK-01, the first biological medicine based on intestinal microbiota.

Mikrobiomik aspires to lead the paradigm shift that involves designing therapeutic solutions from the human microbiome. In this way, John Basterrageneral director of Mikrobiomik, states that they want to “fulfill the dream of being the first world company to market in the European Union the first biological medicine in the indication of infection by Clostridioides difficile and under the innovative format of faecal microbiota capsules for its administration in a single dose of 4 capsules, avoiding invasive procedures with the risk of adverse effects and high cost, such as the nasoduodenal tube or colonoscopy”.

Currently, there is no drug based on intestinal microbiota on the pharmaceutical market. For this reason, continues Basterra, “we consider that there is a need that we are obliged to cover in order to build a safe and effective therapeutic alternative in patients with recurrent infection with Clostridioides difficile that do not respond to antibiotics.

Increase in cases of intestinal infection due to Clostridioides difficile

infection by Clostridioides difficile is becoming more and more common in the world. Although Spain the number of deaths is relatively low because the strains are not hypervirulent, in the United States the opposite occurs; with more than 500,000 cases per year that produce more than 30,000 deaths and an additional health cost of around 2,000 million dollars.

This disease is characterized by severe bouts of diarrhea and is the most common infectious cause of nosocomial diarrhea. One of the main reasons is the increased consumption of antibiotics, which ends up leading to an intestinal imbalance, better known as dysbiosis, thus favoring the appearance of the bacterium. This bacterium is primarily responsible for hospital-acquired diarrhea and 20 percent of diarrhea and colitis associated with infection. taking antibiotics. However, aging and comorbidities are also causes to consider.

Currently, explains Basterra, “75 percent of patients respond to antibiotic treatment, but 25 percent have multiple recurrences that generate increases in morbidity and mortality and, in some cases, death. In these patients, fecal microbiota transplantation has shown efficacy of around 90% in the absence of relevant side effects and is endorsed as the most effective therapeutic option and with the highest degree of evidence in the treatment of recurrence due to Clostridioides difficile.

MBK-01, the first biological medicine based on intestinal microbiota

Once we have started our phase III recurrence by Clostridioides difficilefrom Mikrobiomik “we have set out to develop a new generation of medicines based on the therapeutic potential of the human microbiome”, assures Basterra.

In this sense, Basterra states that “thanks to our research effort and developed technological innovation, in a short time, we have achieved both the GMP certification (Good Manufacturing Practices) of our production facilities, such as the authorization of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (Aemps) to launch the phase III clinical trial in patients with recurrence due to Clostridioides difficile with our first drug under investigation, and leading product, MBK-01, in which our challenge is to demonstrate its greater efficacy and safety compared to fidaxomicingold standard in the treatment of recurrence due to Clostridioides difficile”. If everything progresses properly, explains Basterra, “The marketing of the drug may begin in the first half of 2024”.

In the words of Javier Cobosection chief of the Infectious Diseases Service of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital and Coordinator of the clinical trial, “this is the first clinical trial in the world that compares fecal transplantation in capsules with fidaxomicin”.

For the moment, says Cobo, “we already have the first patient recruited at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital and we hope that, with the relaxation of the inclusion criteria and the authorization for the administration of a previous treatment of 5 days, the recruitment will be much faster”.

In short, “it is an innovative project that will be the best solution for many patients,” says Cobo.

For this reason, he highlights that “this research is very welcome since it will allow hospitals to have a standardized product for the entire national territory and that will contribute to improving the health of patients”. “We are very motivated and appreciate the initiative of companies like Mikrobiomik,” he adds.

Mikrobiomik looking for investment partners

After a long research process and already with the phase III clinical trial, Mikrobiomik has begun the search for a new round of financing that allows it to advance in the implementation of new clinical trials in indications such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, bacterial multi-resistance to antibiotics, as well as in certain cancers that do not respond to immunotherapy. Recently, says Basterra, “Seed capital Bizkaia has entered the capital of Mikrobiomik, acquiring 3 percent of our shares”.

Now, Basterra concludes, “we are in a process of search for new investors to make the company grow both from the point of view of productive resources and human resources”.

“The idea is a first capital round of €2-3 million to reach our next milestones and, in June, when we already have, at least, satisfactory intermediate results from our phase III clinical trial, enter into a broader round of financing with the aim of scaling the company and being a benchmark at European level “, Add.