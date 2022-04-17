Guti and PSV win the Cup Final against Edson Álvarez and Ajax

Midtime Editorial

Netherlands / 04.17.2022 13:03:16





In two minutes the PSV Eindhoven managed to overcome a one-goal deficitfor carry off the triumph on the Dutch Cup Final this Sunday against Ajaxin a match where the Mexican midfielder, Erick Gutiérrez became the protagonist.

And it is that the player emerged from the Basic Forces of Pachuca was the responsible for tying the score at minute 48after the Amsterdam team went ahead in the 23rd minute with a goal from Ryan Gravenberch.

GOOOOOOL OF GUTI ???????????????????? This was Erick Gutiérrez’s goal in the Dutch Cup final. Great header for his first goal of the campaign. PSV 2-1 Ajaxpic.twitter.com/0rK1p6juWY – EnCancha MX (@EnCanchamx) April 17, 2022

The Guti joined the attack on a foul for the Farmers, and hill the phit the far post to make it 1-1 with a powerful headerwhich left the Ajax goalkeeper without a chance.

Barely two minutes lateronce again the PSV faced the rival goal, and Cody Gakpo scored the second goal of the afternoon on the pitch at Feyenoord Stadium as the clock struck the 50th minute.

And although there was a lot of time to look for the tie, the team of the Ajax could not get past the Eindhoven defense, who behaved up to the task in the two clearest opportunities he managed to generate, especially in the final stretch of the game.

Edson Álvarez started with the whole of Amsterdam and he left from changed to 72, already when his team lost the match; while the Guti played the entire duelin which PSV won this tournament again, after 10 years of not doing so.

Guti joins Maza and Edson as Cup champions

Erick Gutiérrez became the third Mexican to lift the Dutch Cup. The first tricolor to lift a cup title It was Francis Rodriguez in the 2007-2008 season.

In second place is Edson Álvarezwho was part of the campaign Ajax 2019-2020 what defeated forcefully 2-0 PSV Eindhoven on the Final of the Dutch Cup.